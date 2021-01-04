Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Talks ongoing for 19-year-old wonderkid, update on Serie A superstar's future, and more — 4th January 2021

Manchester United prepare for a derby clash against Manchester City in the EFL Cup in midweek as they look to keep their charge on the domestic fronts alive. The Red Devils are in fine form at the moment and are level on points with champions Liverpool, who they are scheduled to face on the 17th of January at Anfield.

Ahead of their cup semi-final on Wednesday, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Borussia Dortmund CEO discusses Jadon Sancho saga

Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

Manchester United were keen on sealing the services of English superstar Jadon Sancho last summer, but were ultimately priced out of a move for him by the Bundesliga club. The Germans' CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, revealed that while the Premier League giants wanted to sign Sancho, they were looking to pay his fees in instalments, which Dortmund did not want to accept.

In a recent interview, Watzke touched up on the matter and Sancho's future in Germany. He said;

"It was signalled that the fee offer would be paid in instalments over several years, it was all a theoretic discussion from then on. Maybe Jadon [Sancho] had subconsciously prepared for a move a bit. I believe he at least thought about it that much that he lost a bit of his ease, but for weeks now I found him trying very hard."

"I think he needs two, three goals and this could boost his form straight away. He still is one of the greatest talents there is."

Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke just confirmed that Jadon Sancho was 'ready for the transfer' to Manchester United this summer. Personal terms were agreed.



To be clear: Jadon is *not* moving in January. The race will be on again next summer and #MUFC are expected to be involved.

The 20-year-old endured a difficult period on the pitch since the summer and scored what was his first Bundesliga goal of the season at the weekend. Reports have suggested that Manchester United will go back in for him come summer.

Update on Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala could be set to depart from Juventus at the end of the season if he fails to agree on new terms with the club by then, as per reports. The Bianconeri star has been linked with moves away to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the last couple of years but remained at the club and ended up winning the MVP award for his stellar campaign last year.

Things could be different this time around as Dybala has fallen out of favour under new manager Andrea Pirlo, who has preferred the likes of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo over him. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and Dybala has, so far, rejected Juventus' contract offers that would make him the joint second-highest earner at the club, along with one-time Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt and behind Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala's Serie A season by numbers:



33 games

69 chances created

65 take-ons completed

13 Big Chance Created

11 goals

6 assists

1 title



MVP.

Should he fail to agree a new contract, Dybala could be on the move, which could be a massive boost for Manchester United as he has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation.

Talks ongoing for Manchester United target Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo

Manchester United are still in negotiations for South American wonderkid Moises Caicedo, as per Manchester Evening News. This is despite several reports from Ecuador claiming that a deal has already been struck for the midfielder. The Red Devils are said to be closing in on a deal worth up to €6m, with there potentially being a further 20% sell-on clause for any future sale.

Renato Paiva [Set to become Independiente del Valle manager]: "Moisés Caicedo is being negotiated for [a move to] England."

The Independiente del Valle midfielder also dropped a hint by dropping a 'like' on Manchester United's social media posts, sending the Red Devils faithful into a frenzy. Should he make the move, Caicedo will be able to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in January due to work permit regulations, as per the report.

