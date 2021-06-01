Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club linked with €120m LaLiga star, Red Devils ace could be used in swap deal with Juventus, and more — 31st May, 2021

Manchester United are on the lookout for reinforcements this summer and are reportedly willing to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market. They have been linked with a host of high-profile targets, including one of the best goalkeepers in Europe at the moment.

Only time will tell if Manchester United's higher-ups will sanction a hefty summer spend, but the reports building up to the window have been promising so far. On that note, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer headlines.

Manchester United linked with Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have been linked with Atletico Madrid superstar Jan Oblak this summer. The Red Devils' goalkeeper situation is currently unclear, with Solskjaer shuffling between Dean Henderson and David de Gea, allowing them to compete for the throne.

Oblak is believed to have a release clause worth up to €120m in his contract, making it an extremely difficult operation for any club to execute. The Slovenian has also responded to speculation over his future, saying;

"I do not see the future. But neither the club, nor me, nor anyone else can do it. It’ll depend on the issues of how the club are, if they need to sell a player or not. There are many things in this."

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as two keen admirers of the goalkeeper.

Manchester United and Liverpool eye 23-goal star Pote

After an incredible campaign in Liga NOS, Sporting CP star Pedro 'Pote' Goncalves has garnered interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool. The 22-year-old was at the heart of their first title-winning captain in two decades as he scored a staggering 23 league goals. He will even be on display at the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020.

Although he currently has a contract until 2025, Sporting want to offer him a new deal as a reward for his season. The report claims that if he does sign a new deal, Sporting can demand his full €60m release clause fee from interested clubs instead of a negotiated transfer fee. Manchester United have been strongly linked with Pote, but will face massive competition for his signature.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Paul Pogba on the cards

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Another day, another story surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba's futures.

The two have been linked with returns to their former clubs for some time now and Italian outlets suggest once again that a transfer could be on the cards. It has been claimed that Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is in constant contact with Juventus and has spoken about his client returning to Turin. It is believed this could be the 'right summer' for the Manchester United midfielder to rejoin Juventus.

If Manchester United are open to bringing Ronaldo back and the player is keen on the move, the two clubs could engineer a swap deal, as per the report. However, Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be in the fray, and the report claims that his move to Manchester United is only possible if Les Parisiens don't intervene.

