Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club set to rival Chelsea for top target, Barcelona set to make offer for Red Devils star, and more — 16th January 2021

Manchester United are just 24 hours away from kicking off what could potentially be their biggest game of the season so far as they're set to travel to the home of the champions, Liverpool. The two legendary English clubs currently occupy the first and second spots on the Premier League table and are separated by just three points, and the Red Devils will look to make it six points clear at the top with a historic win at Anfield.

Ahead of their high-profile game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Valencia eye Juan Mata return

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata

Manchester United veteran Juan Mata could be on his way out of the club come summer and is said to be on the radar of his former club, Valencia, as per reports. The Red Devils star, who joined Manchester United from Chelsea in a big-money move, is set to be out of contract come summer and could possibly depart from the club, with it being clear if he has a future at the club.

The report claims that Los Che supremo Peter Lim considers this a 'great market opportunity' to strengthen their struggling side and will make an offer to bring Mata back to his old stomping grounds, the Mestalla, should he become available. However, with the club's ongoing financial situation and supporters' frustration over the handling of the club by Peter Lim, it remains to be seen if Mata will accept an offer for a return to Valencia.

Manchester United set to rival Chelsea for Declan Rice

Declan Rice in action for West Ham

Declan Rice has been one of the most impressing midfielders in the Premier League over the last year or so, and has garnered interest from his former club Chelsea, whose academy he played for in the past. However, the Blues will now face stern competition for the 22-year-old with Manchester United set to rival them for his signature, as per ESPN.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are said to be targeting a move for a defensive midfielder, a forward, and a central defender come summer, with Rice potentially ticking two of the three boxes.

1 - Declan Rice is the first West Ham player to score for England since Matthew Upson in June 2010 (vs Germany). Opener. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ztHFyX8DBf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2020

The highly-rated England international has a contract until the summer of 2024 at the London Stadium and is valued at a fee of £70m by the Hammers, a fee that is said to be affordable for both Chelsea and Manchester United. The report also adds, however, that the latter are aware that the Blues are likelier to win the race for him.

Barcelona willing to make Diogo Dalot offer

Manchester United's on-loan star Diogo Dalot has had a fruitful spell away at AC Milan so far and has attracted interest from other European clubs, including Barcelona. The Blaugrana, on the lookout for players to strengthen their options at full-back, are said to be impressed by the Portuguese U-21 international's performances so far and are set to make an offer of £9.7m for him.

2/3 - Since the start of the last decade, only three Portuguese players 🇵🇹 have scored for AC Milan in all competitions, two of these in this game: Diogo Dalot a Rafael Leão. Companhia.#MilanSparta #UEL pic.twitter.com/Lvr5J2OPwM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 29, 2020

However, current club AC Milan are also reportedly keen on retaining the Manchester United man on a permanent basis after being convinced of his quality, despite playing just 14 times for the Rossoneri. With previous reports from England suggesting that Solskjaer is receptive of the idea of a permanent sale, Dalot could have potentially played his last game for Manchester United.

