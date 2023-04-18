Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: David de Gea unimpressed by extension offer; Red Devils backed for £15 million Marcel Sabitzer move, and more - April 18, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to lock horns with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday (April 20) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The tie is evenly poised after a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly unconvinced by the renewal terms offered by the Red Devils. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been tipped to offer £15 million for on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 18, 2023:

David de Gea unimpressed by offer

David de Gea is yet to commit his future at Old Trafford.

David de Gea is unconvinced by the terms presented by Manchester United in their renewal offer, according to Football Insider.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils but is yet to sign a new deal. The 32-year-old has been at the club for over a decade but has divided opinion with his recent performances.

However, Erik ten Hag reportedly wants De Gea to stay and has asked the club to tie him down to a new deal. The Spaniard is happy at Old Trafford but is unimpressed by the Premier League giants' recent offer for renewal.

The 32-year-old is the club's highest earner, but Manchester United want him to take a paycut. However, they have failed to convince him to sign a new contract. De Gea has 21 clean sheets in 47 games across competitions this season.

Manchester United backed to offer £15 million for Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer could stay permanently at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Manchester United will try to sign Marcel Sabitzer for £15 million.

The Austrian midfielder is on a six-month loan at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich and is scheduled to return to the Allianz Arena this summer. The player has been impressed at United, so the Red Devils could look to sign him at the end of the season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Bavarians could be flexible in their demands for Sabitzer.

"I don't think it will take £25 million to sign him, and from what one contact was saying to me, I reckon United's opening bid should probably be expected to be around £15 million, something maybe slightly higher than that, and then they'll move on from there," said Jones.

He continued:

"It sounds to me like Bayern Munich are quite realistic about what they can get for him, and they'd be open-minded about how those negotiations go."

The 29-year-old has three goals and one assist in 13 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Stan Collymore heaps praise on Antony

Antony has hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has spoken highly of Antony. The Brazilian forward joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer and has done well. The 23-year-old has eight goals and two assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Antony needs to bulk up to have a greater effect in the Premier League.

"I really like Antony. I have said it before; he could do with bulking up physically, which always helps in the Premier League, but he’s a really exciting young player," said Collymore.

He added:

“The Brazillian had a great game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, I thought his assist for Diogo Dalot’s goal showed glimpses of how creative he can be for Manchester United. He still needs to add consistency to his game, but I expect that to come with time.”

Collymore also advised Antony to work on his basics to become one of the best in Europe.

"Antony needs to focus more on beating his man and then playing the ball. The simple stuff is always the most effective, and if he needs any pointers, then he doesn’t need to look any further than Jack Grealish at Manchester City," said Collymore.

He continued:

"Grealish was, at times, guilty of overdoing it too, but Pep Guardiola has reminded him to do the simple stuff – pick the ball up, beat the first man and then either look for a pass, take a shot, or get a cross in. If Antony can apply the same basic stuff to his game, then I expect him to go on to be one of the best in Europe."

The Brazilian was decisive in the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last weekend, scoring one and setting up another.

