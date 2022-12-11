Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo; Benfica want €120 million for Goncalo Ramos, more - December 10, 2022

Manchester United stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against Real Betis in a friendly on Saturday, thanks to Nabil Fekir's 49th-minute strike.

Meanwhile, new manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan last month. Elsewhere, Benfica want €120 million to part ways with their striker Goncalo Ramos, who is a target for the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 10, 2022.

Erik ten Hag opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last month on a mutual agreement.

Erik ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo never asked to leave Manchester United before the latter's controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old criticised the Red Devils as well as the Dutch manager and was eventually shown the door. He's yet to sign for another club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ten Hag said that he always wanted to keep Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

“I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. He wanted to leave; it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn’t want to be in this club, then he has to go. The interview was the first time he said he wanted to leave. I think as a club, you can’t accept that. There will be consequences. To make that step, (to do the interview), he knew the consequences,” said Ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ten Hag: "We are looking to the future. Move on. We want a new future of Man Utd and Ronaldo didn't want to be part of it".

The Dutch manager said he wanted Ronaldo to be a part of his project but is looking forward to the future now.

“Before he (had) never told me. During the season, there was no transfer window, but until that moment, he never told me ‘I want to leave’. In the summer, we had one talk. He came in and said, ‘I will tell you in seven days if I want to stay’. Then he came back and said, ‘I want to stay’. Until that moment (the interview), I never heard anything (else),” said Ten Hag.

He added:

“We wanted him to be part of our project, (for) him to contribute to Manchester United, because he is a great player. He has such a great history, but it’s in the past, and we have to look into the future.”

Ronaldo exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (December 10) after Portugal’s shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Benfica want €120 million for Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos is wanted at Old Trafford.

Benfica want €120 million to part ways with Goncalo Ramos, according to Jornal de Noticias via Sport Witness.

The Portuguese became an overnight sensation after scoring a hat-trick in his nation’s 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. Despite failing to find the back of the net against Morocco, the 21-year-old’s stock remains high.

Goncalo Ramos' game by numbers vs. Switzerland:



25 touches

5 shots on target

3 aerial duels won

3 goals

2 key passes

1 assist



His FIRST start at a World Cup.

Manchester United are eager to take him to Old Trafford in 2023. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new No. 9 after the unceremonious departure of Ronaldo. They have added Ramos to their wishlist but would have to break the bank to get their man.

Manchester United also face competition from Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the player’s signature.

Barcelona eyeing Bosman move for Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are plotting a Bosman move for Luke Shaw next summer, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The English left-back initially dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season after the arrival of Tyrell Malacia. However, Shaw has since fought his way back into Ten Hag’s plans and has enjoyed a stellar run of form recently.

Amy @teamshaw_23 Luke Shaw appreciation post Luke Shaw appreciation post ❤️ https://t.co/nf1wAVYbg6

The player’s contract runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Blaugrana are hoping to pick him up for nothing in the summer of 2023 should the Red Devils fail to extend his stay. However, given Shaw’s importance to Ten Hag, United are likely to tie him down to a new deal soon.

