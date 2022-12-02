Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Fabrizio Romano updates on Al Nassr pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils legend advises club to hijack Chelsea move for RB Leipzig forward, and more - December 1, 2022

Manchester United are likely to search for options to improve their squad in the January transfer window. Erik ten Hag’s men are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Al Nassr’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes has advised the club to hijack Chelsea’s move for a RB Leipzig forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 1, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano updates on Al Nassr’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last month.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Cristiano Ronaldo has a monstrous offer on his table to move to Al Nassr next year.

The Portuguese parted ways with Manchester United last month and is searching for his next destination. The Saudi Arabia side are reportedly keen on securing the 37-year-old’s signature.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also said that Ronaldo is yet to come to a decision regarding his future.

“The proposal is on the table: €200m per season until June 2025. Cristiano’s lawyers are checking all details of the proposals and of commercial deals included in this amount. I’ve no idea about Cristiano’s decision; he has not decided, and I’m not in his mind so we can’t predict. … but the proposal is there,” Romano explained.

He continued:

“In my opinion, he has still top quality to play in Champions League but is never easy to find a good solution in January!”

Ronaldo has one goal in two games for Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Paul Scholes advises Manchester United to hijack Chelsea move for Christophe Nkunku

Christophe Nkunku is heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Paul Scholes reckons Manchester United should hijack Chelsea’s move for Christophe Nkunku. The French forward has been in blistering form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 17 goals in 23 games. His exploits have endeared him to the Blues, who are hot on his heels at the moment.

The 25-year-old is close to completing a move to Stamford Bridge, but Scholes reckons his former side should target the player. Speaking recently, the Englishman also added that the Red Devils are more likely to find a replacement for Ronaldo next summer.

“I think there’s a couple of forwards they might look at. The kid at RB Leipzig that’s been linked with Chelsea, Nkunku. Centre-forward is obviously the big position that needs filling. We have Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who can both play there, but I think Marcus prefers being out wide, and Antony’s injury record isn’t great,” said Scholes.

He continued:

“January might be too soon (to replace Ronaldo); they’re probably looking at next summer now, but I do think there are players out there.”

Scholes also named Cody Gakpo as another player Ten Hag could be looking at.

“The lad at PSV, Gakpo, is doing really well for the Netherlands at the World Cup, and I think Ten Hag has been really interested in him before. There’s players out there for sure. January can be a tough window to do business, but I hope we can do something and bring in a new centre-forward,” said Scholes.

Gakpo has been on fire at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in as many games for the Netherlands.

Red Devils interested in Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Hakim Ziyech, according to Calciomercato via Sport Witness.

The Moroccan international has caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has played a part in his country’s progression to the knockout stages. However, his situation with Chelsea is hardly ideal. The 29-year-old has appeared nine times for the Blues in all competitions without scoring a goal this season.

Ziyech has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge for a while, and the Red Devils are reportedly interested in his signature. Manchester United are likely to be impressed with the player’s exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Besides, Ten Hag has worked with the Moroccan before and could be confident of getting him back to his best.

Chelsea are unlikely to stand in his way if a decent offer arrives on the table. Apart from the Red Devils, AC Milan are also interested in the 29-year-old.

