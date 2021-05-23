Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Marcus Rashford makes surprise transfer admission, Red Devils superstar closing in on massive new deal, and more — 22nd May, 2021

Manchester United are just under 24 hours away from taking to the pitch for the final time in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils are scheduled for a trip to Molineux, after which they fly to Gdansk, Poland, for an all-important UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw the last time they visited Molineux in the league, during which Paul Pogba's costly penalty miss saw them drop two points. Ahead of their upcoming Premier League encounter, here are some of the latest Manchester United transfer headlines.

Marcus Rashford reveals Barcelona and Real Madrid admiration

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford has revealed his admiration for LaLiga Santander giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in a recent interview with The Guardian. The Carrington graduate has been one of the Red Devils' top performers this season, scoring over 20 goals across all competitions, and is in line for a start in their upcoming UEL final.

Speaking on the prospect of playing for foreign clubs during his career, Rashford revealed;

"I would never say no [to playing abroad]. Ideal club? Other than [Manchester] United, I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football."

Rashford is currently contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2023, with the Red Devils having the option of triggering his stay by a further year.

Bruno Fernandes in line for massive new contract

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes is in line to earn a new contract at the club which could see them double his current salary. The 26-year-old is currently believed to be on a weekly wage of £100,000-a-week and is in line for a package that could see him earn up to £200,000-a-week.

His agent, Miguel Pinto, is reportedly in the UK to step up talks over the new deal, which they want to finalise before the start of UEFA Euro 2020. It has also been revealed that Manchester United were against inserting a release clause into his contract, and that his agent was keen to know of the club's transfer targets.

Fernandes has proven himself to be one of the best players in world football since his arrival from Sporting CP. The Portuguese midfielder has racked up a staggering 28 goals across all competitions this season and recently picked up his second successive Manchester United Player of the Season award.

Manchester United dealt blow in Declan Rice pursuit

The Athletic's Manchester United correspondent Laurie Whitwell revealed on Friday that Declan Rice is the club's priority holding midfield target. However, they could now face a massive battle to land him as Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph revealed that Chelsea have re-entered the race to sign Rice. Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Former Blues boss Frank Lampard is believed to have been keen on signing him during his time at the club but Chelsea opted against it. However, Thomas Tuchel has reportedly expressed his interest in the English midfielder. Chelsea re-entering the race has caused the Manchester United target's price tag to be raised to a staggering £90m should they want to sign him this summer.

