Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Massive update on Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit, Red Devils set to move for LaLiga star, and more — 21st May, 2021

Manchester United are just one game away from bringing an end to their 2020/21 Premier League campaign. They are set for a trip to face Wolves at Molineux in what will be Nuno Espirito Santo's last game in charge of the club as he is set to step down as head coach. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be expected to make changes in the starting XI as the result would have no impact on the Red Devils' position on the table.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news surrounding Manchester United.

David Moyes makes Jesse Lingard admission

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United - Premier League

David Moyes has admitted that he is hopeful of Jesse Lingard extending his stay at the London Stadium. The midfielder moved to West Ham United on a temporary deal in the winter and is currently one of the Premier League's most in-form players, helping the Hammers to a UEFA Europa League spot.

Speaking about Lingard's future at the club, the former Manchester United boss commented;

"I couldn't say any more than I'm hopeful Jesse might want to come here, that's up to Manchester United, but he's been a positive signing."

Lingard is expected to depart from Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer after a stunning spell with West Ham, scoring nine goals and assisting four in just 15 league starts.

Manchester United set to move for Pau Torres

Manchester United have been linked with a host of centre-back targets this summer, but they have set their sights on Pau Torres, as per reports. The Spanish international has been one of the most impressive young defenders in world football and is also a left-footed player, making him an ideal candidate to partner Harry Maguire.

Manchester United have told Pau Torres’ representatives they want to sign the Villarreal centre-back this summer and are willing to pay his release clause. #MUFC [@javimatagil via @RinconDelUnited] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 21, 2021

Reports from Spain suggest that Manchester United have already informed Villarreal that they are interested in signing Torres this summer and are willing to trigger his release clause. The decision will now lie with the 24-year-old, and should he accept, a move could be on the cards. Torres will be in line for a start against Manchester United in the upcoming UEFA Europa League final.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation

There is a real possibility of Manchester United making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, as per Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic. The Portuguese superstar has endured a relatively disappointing campaign with Juventus and is weighing up his options, with a return to Manchester United being one of them.

100 - Cristiano #Ronaldo has just become the first player in the history of Juventus to have scored 100+ goals in all competitions in his first three campaigns for the Bianconeri. Legend.#SassuoloJuve #SerieA pic.twitter.com/1U2QK0YJO8 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 12, 2021

Sources linked with Juventus believe he could choose to leave Juventus even if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season. A report suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in contact with Ronaldo and is willing to move for him if the finances allow for it. He could become Manchester United's highest-earner should he return to Old Trafford.

