Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Paul Pogba unlikely to extend stay at Old Trafford, Red Devils announce arrival of Jadon Sancho, and more - 23rd July 2021

Manchester United are attempting to assemble a team that can finally get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first silverware since taking charge at Old Trafford. The Norwegian came very close to fulfilling his dream last season when he managed to mastermind a fantastic run to the final of the UEFA Europa League. However, the Premier League giants came up short against Villarreal in the final.

Manchester United are eager to go a step further in the upcoming season and end the long wait for a trophy. The Red Devils want to bolster their forward line as well as their midfield this summer, and Solskjaer also desires to hold on to his best players.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 23 July 2021.

Paul Pogba unlikely to extend stay at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has no intentions of signing a new contract with Manchester United, Sky Sports reports. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in 12 months and the Red Devils are eager to tie him down to a new contract.

However, Pogba is reluctant to commit himself to the Premier League giants amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side have been monitoring him for a while, but are yet to submit an official bid for the player.

Manchester United are engaged in negotiations for a new deal with the representatives of the Frenchman. However, talks have failed to reach a conclusive end, with Pogba already rejecting an offer from the Red Devils. The Premier League giants now have to decide whether they want to sell the 28-year-old this summer or risk losing him for free for the second time next year.

Manchester United announce arrival of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have finally announced the signing of Jadon Sancho. The Englishman put pen to paper on a five-year contract, with the Red Devils having the option of an additional year.

Sancho registered 50 goals and 64 assists over four seasons for Borussia Dortmund and also reached the final of Euro 2020 with England. The Premier League giants have revealed that he will wear the No. 25 shirt next season.

Speaking to the club's website, Sancho revealed his delight at finally making the move to Old Trafford.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve” said Sancho.

Manchester United receive setback in pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has revealed his preference to a move to Real Madrid, according to The Express via Manchester Evening News. Manchester United are engaged in negotiations with the Frenchman’s representatives, but the latest rounds of talks have not been encouraging. The Red Devils have learned that Camavinga wants to move to Spain instead of Old Trafford, so the Premier League side’s pursuit of the 18-year-old might be over.

Manchester United had previously earmarked Eduardo Camavinga as their top midfield target this summer. But the Red Devils may now have to turn to other options.

