Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eye shock move for Chelsea star, club set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for Serie A striker, and more — 27th September 2020

With just over a week remaining for the transfer window to close, the rumours surrounding Manchester United's summer business have begun to gather momentum. They have managed to secure the signature of just one player, Donny van de Beek of Ajax, so far.

The Red Devils are fresh off a pulsating 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer effectively ruled out signing another centre-back after the game. However, they have been linked with moves for attacking reinforcements.

Here, we take a look at some of the latest transfer rumours surrounding Manchester United's summer business.

Manchester United eye shock move for N'Golo Kante

Kante has emerged as a shock target for United

After having spent a sum of £222m this summer, Chelsea are considering a sale of N'Golo Kante should a suitable bid come in. While Inter Milan have been strongly linked with a move for the French star, Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing Kante.

The Sunday People report that Chelsea could potentially cash in on Kante should any potential suitor be willing to match their £50m price tag for the 29-year-old. The report further adds that the Nerazzurri are looking to sign Kante on a season-long loan, which is something that Chelsea are not keen on. Manchester United could capitalise on this situation and make a move for the French star.

Red Devils in talks for Tottenham Hotspur target Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham Hotspur have been on the lookout for a suitable deputy to Harry Kane and earmarked Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik as the ideal target. However, reports from Italy claim that Manchester United are one among the clubs in talks for the Polish international. Speaking on the Napoli star's future, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato of Rai Sports explained;

"An intermediary told me that there’s informal talks with [RB] Leipzig, Manchester City, Manchester United, Fulham and Tottenham [Hotspur]. The latter are the most reliable track, but the formula requested by Napoli does not convince [Jose] Mourinho."

15 - Arkadiusz #Milik has scored 15 of his 35 Serie A goals with his first shot of the match. Nose-up.#SampNapoli pic.twitter.com/3EfGAzev0O — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 3, 2020

Manchester United back up striker Odion Ighalo's loan deal is set to expire come January, and the club will be left without an understudy to Anthony Martial, due to which they are also said to be in the market for another striker. Milik was set to move to Roma to replace the Juventus-bound Edin Dzeko until the Bosnian's move fell through.

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira set for €27m exit

Out-of-favour Manchester United star Andreas Pereira is reportedly set for an exit from the club this summer, as per reports. Italian journalist Fred Caldeira of Esporte Interativo claims that the 25-year-old is set for a €27m move to Italian side Lazio along with a 10% sell-on clause for the Red Devils.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿➡️🇮🇹 Andreas Pereira está a caminho da Lazio! Negociações começaram há algumas semanas e estão chegando ao fim. Contrato de empréstimo por uma temporada com opção de compra (27 milhões de euros + 10% da próxima venda para o Man Utd). — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) September 27, 2020

The Brazilian received a considerable chunk of minutes last year during Paul Pogba's absence and before Bruno Fernandes arrived at the club. However, since they have established their places in the XI, Pereira's game time has reduced significantly and has failed to make it to the matchday squad for any of their games so far, which could be indicative of a potential transfer away from the club.

