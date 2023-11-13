Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing £39 million Goncalo Inacio move; club open to Raphael Varane exit, and more - November 13, 2023

Manchester United enter the international break in sixth place in the Premier League after 12 games. Erik ten Hag’s team have won seven and lost five times.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are plotting a £39.3 million move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants could consider injury-prone centre-back Raphael Varane’s exit for the right price in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 13, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing £39 million move for Goncalo Inacio

Manchester United are planning to offer £39.3 million for Goncalo Inacio in January, according to Correio da Manha.

The Portuguese defender has been a revelation for Sporting this season, appearing 17 times across competitions. He's a first-team regular, turning heads at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will be in the market for a new defender in 2024.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are staring at uncertain futures. Recent reports have also linked Raphael Varane with an exit from Manchester United. Inacio has been identified as an option to strengthen the backline, and the club are planning to move for him at the turn of the year.

Interestingly, the report also adds that the Red Devils could offload Varane to fund a move for Inacio.

Red Devils open to Raphael Varane exit

Raphael Varane’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air.

Manchester United could allow Raphael Varane to leave Old Trafford for the right price in the winter, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The French defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season, prompting talks of an exit.

Pn The Debrief podcast, Romano added that the Red Devils want to sign a new defender in 2024.

“The message from Manchester United on Varane is that it’s a tactical decision. They are very happy with how Harry Maguire is playing.

"Now that Jonny Evans is injured, I’m sure Varane will get more playing time. Of course, if they receive important proposals for Varane, it could be an open situation in the January window,” said Romano.

He continued:

“United will decide on a centre-back signing depending on opportunities, but players like Todibo, an important player for Nice … it’s not easy to sign these players in the January window, so it might have to wait until the summer, but the idea is to bring in an important centre-back in 2024.”

Varane started the last four games in the league from the bench, playing a combined 18 minutes.

Manchester United not interested in Trevoh Chalobah

United are not in talks to take Trevoh Chalobah to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender is expected to leave Chelsea in the winter transfer window and has been mentioned as a target for the Red Devils. Ten Hag is expected to bolster his backline in January.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Chalobah is not in the Dutch manager’s wishlist.

“I’m not convinced by the recent rumours linking Chalobah with Manchester United – it seems to me like easy ‘guess work’ because he is leaving Chelsea and Man United want to sign a centre-back.

"It seems like normal links, but I’m honestly not aware of anything concrete there, with no negotiations as of now,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My understanding remains that United want a CB signing as a priority in 2024, with targets such as Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva, Edmond Tapsoba and Jean-Clair Todibo on their list when I spoke to sources recently.

"There has been no mention of Chalobah, and I will update you if anything changes on that front, but, so far, there is nothing new.”

Chalobah was wanted at Bayern Munich in the summer, and the Bavarians are expected to return for the 24-year-old at the turn of the year.