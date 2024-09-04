Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Juventus ace, club considers Casemiro exit, and more - September 4, 2024

Manchester United have to head back to the drawing board during the international break following an underwhelming start to the new campaign. Erik ten Hag's team have lost three of their four games in the 2024/25 season so far.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are monitoring a Juventus full-back. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are ready to cut ties with Casemiro in the coming days.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from September 4, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Juan Cabal

Juan Cabal

Manchester United have set their sights on Juan Cabal, according to Tutto Juve. The Red Devils have struggled to field a recognized left-back in their starting XI in recent times due to the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Both players have started the new season from the sidelines, and the situation has prompted Ten Hag to look ahead to the winter transfer window. Cabal has emerged as an option, although he only joined Juventus this summer.

The Colombian has been impressive for the Bianconeri in his first three appearances for the club so far. The Premier League giants have already sent scouts to pay close attention to the 23-year-old and are planning to move for him at the turn of the year.

Red Devils consider Casemiro exit

Casemiro has struggled for form of late

Manchester United are planning to offload Casemiro in the coming days, according to TBR Football. The Brazilian midfielder hasn't been in his element for a while at Old Trafford and the club have reportedly run out of patience.

The Red Devils were keen to offload him this summer, especially after securing the services of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While a transfer didn't materialize, the Premier League giants are still working to move him on.

Turkey - where the transfer window is open until September 13 - remains an option for the 32-year-old. Galatasaray have already made headlines by signing Victor Osimhen on loan this summer and could script a similar move for Casemiro in the coming days.

The Brazilian is among the highest earners at Manchester United, pocketing £350,000 per week, and the club is eager to get his wages off its books. The player could also be open to an exit from Old Trafford amid continued criticism of his performances.

Former player advises Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt believes it could be time for Marcus Rashford to leave the club. The English forward was a shadow of his former self last season, registering just eight goals and six assists from 43 games across competitions.

With Alejandro Garnacho on the rise and Amad Diallo also showing promise, Rashford is no longer indispensable for the Red Devils. The 26-year-old rose through the ranks at Old Trafford with a lot of promise, but his career has gone haywire in recent times.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Butt insisted that a move away from the limelight could help Rashford regain his mojo.

“No one really knows what his mentality is, but there’s a lot of talent within that man and he’s a top, top footballer. But it’s just not happening for Man United now. People always point to the fact of his body language, he doesn’t care. I can tell you now he does care. He’s a proper lad but it's just not clicking for him,” said Butt.

He added:

“Maybe it is time to go and find a club where he can get a bit of a deep breath, the eyes aren’t on him all the time. He’s the excuse for all the fans, all the fans look at him and it’s not just him, the whole team, the whole squad needs to up the game.”

Rashford is under contract with Manchester United until 2028.

