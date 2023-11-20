Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils offering €40 million for Jean-Clair Todibo; Juventus eyeing Jadon Sancho, and more - November 20, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to test themselves against Everton on Sunday (November 26) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team are sixth in the league following an underwhelming start to the season, seven points off leaders Manchester City (28) after 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are willing to offer €40 million for the services of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in United attacker Jadon Sancho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 20, 2023:

Manchester United offering €40 million for Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are ready to offer Nice €40 million for the services of Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Todo Fichajes.

Erik ten Hag is eager to add more steel to his defence in 2024 and has had his eyes on the Frenchman for a while. Todibo has been a rock at the back for Nice this season, helping register nine clean sheets in 11 appearances across competitions.

The Red Devils have already earmarked Todibo as the ideal man to improve their leaky backline. The uncertainties surrounding Raphael Varane's future could have forced Manchester United to step up their interest in Todibo.

The 30-year-old remains linked with a move to the Middle East, and his compatriot could take his place at Old Trafford. The Premier League giants were previously willing to offer €35 million for the 23-year-old but are ready to improve their offer.

Juventus eyeing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has admirers at Turin.

Juventus are interested in Jadon Sancho, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward remains banished from Manchester United’s first-team environment following an altercation with Ten Hag. Sancho is expected to leave the Red Devils in January and has been linked with a loan move to Turin.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Serie A giants are yet to make a formal approach for the 23-year-old.

“I recently revealed that Juventus asked for information on Jadon Sancho as they consider a loan move for January, but I’m afraid fans asking me for updates since then are going to be disappointed because I don’t have anything just yet,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I don’t expect much to change very soon either because the key point with United right now is there will likely be changes to the board under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so it will take some time to decide what to do. Juve are still there, though, waiting to understand the conditions of a potential January deal.”

Romano also added that Anthony Martial remains part of Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford, despite being linked with an exit.

“Anthony Martial is another player fans have been keen to understand more about ahead of January, and from what I’m told he remains part of the rotation under Erik ten Hag, he’s not out of the project.

"Martial, like some other player at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they’re happy to keep him as part of rotations,” wrote Romano.

Martial has dropped down the pecking order this summer following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Red Devils warned against Gabriel Barbosa move

Journalist Dean Jones has warned Manchester United that Gabriel Barbosa won’t be the answer to their problems. The Red Devils are in the market for attacking additions following a disappointing start to the new campaign and have their eyes on the Brazilian.

Barbosa has 20 goals from 57 games across competitions for Flamengo this season and has turned heads at Old Trafford. Manchester United are reportedly considering a swap deal involving the 27-year-old and Antony. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones is sceptical about the move.

"I find that particular swap deal hard to believe given the valuations around both of those players. Gabriel Barbosa is a good player, but is he any more reliable than Antony? I would have to say no.

"You look back across Barbosa's career, and it's been chaos itself. He can be great. He can also disappear for spells. I don't think he would necessarily be the answer to Manchester United's problems,” said Jones.

He continued:

“As a switch for Antony, I'm not sure that that's the right answer either. So I can't necessarily see that deal being sanctioned. But there's something going on here and, obviously, United are having to look for alternate options in the transfer market for the summer.

"Barbosa's name comes up because he is one of the players of a particular level that's needed that is going to be available in 2024."

Antony arrived from Ajax last summer but has been a disappointment, registering eight goals and three assists in 56 games across competitions.