Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils could pay €60 million for Rasmus Hojlund; Inter Milan set Andre Onana price, and more - July 1, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season. Erik ten Hag's men also won the EFL Cup and were the losing finalists in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could be willing to pay €60 million for the signature of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, Inter Milan have set their asking price for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 1, 2023:

Manchester United could pay €60 million for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could be willing to pay €60 million for the services of Rasmus Hojlund, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are eager to add a new No. 9 this summer following the struggles of their current crop. Ten Hag is likely to let striker Anthony Martial leave and is not planning to hold on to Wout Weghorst either. The Dutchman wants a world-class striker to lead the line next season.

Ten Hag would ideally like Harry Kane, but Tottenham Hotspur are adamant that the Englishman won’t join a Premier League club. That has forced Manchester United to seek alternatives and Hojlund has been identified as a candidate.

The Danish striker has caught the eye with Atalanta and is a Red Devils fan. The 20-year-old has already shown that he has all the qualities to evolve into a top marksman.

Hojlund could be a long-term option for Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Atalanta, though, are under no pressure to offload the player but could be willing to accept a suitable bid for their star man.

Inter Milan set Andre Onana price

Andre Onana is wanted at Old Trafford.

Inter Milan want €50-55 million to part ways with Andre Onana, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Cameroonian is a target for Manchester United this summer, with the club eager to sign a new goalkeeper. David de Gea’s contract with the Red Devils has expiredm but talks are on to keep him on a reduced deal. The Spaniard is yet to commit his future at Old Trafford, and Ten Hag is not willing to hang around.

The Dutch manager has identified Onana as the perfect candidate for the No. 1 role and wants him this summer. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants have initiated contact with the Nerazzurri for the 27-year-old.

“Inter and Manchester United are speaking about Andre Onana now. There’s direct contact. At the moment, there still hasn’t been an official bid for the keeper. United’s interest in the player is concrete,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Inter expect them to bid for the 27-year-old soon, but they are very clear: €50/55m plus add-ons is the asking price. That’s an important fee for a goalkeeper, and let’s see what United’s next move is on this one.”

Onana enjoyed a stellar run under Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

AC Milan want Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek is wanted at the San Siro.

AC Milan have identified Donny van de Beek as a possible replacement for Sandro Tonali, according to Fichajes.

The Dutch midfielder has failed to find his footing at Old Trafford since arriving in 2020 from Ajax. He has dropped down the pecking order over the years, and even a reunion with Ten Hag has failed to improve his situation.

The 26-year-old spent much of the last season on the treatment table but is now nearing full recovery. However, his future with Manchester United looks to have been sealed with the imminent arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Dutchman is expected to leave the Red Devils this summer, and the Rossoneri are looking to bring him to Italy.

The Serie A giants are looking to fill the boots of the recently departed Tonali, who joined Newcastle United last month. Van de Beek has been identified as an option, and Milan are willing to offer €20 million for his signature.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Manchester United runs till 2025, and the club are looking to cash in on him this year.

