Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have Ryan Gravenberch advantage; Nice want €45 million for Jean-Claire Todibo, and more - August 28, 2023

Manchester United have enjoyed a decent start to the new season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has overseen two wins and a defeat, including a plusating 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have an advantage in the pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Elsewhere, Nice want around €45 million to part ways with Jean-Claire Todibo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 28, 2023:

Manchester United have Ryan Gravenberch advantage

Ryan Gravenberch has admirers at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s close relationship with Ryan Gravenberch could give Manchester United an advantage in the race for the player, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are working to improve their midfield this summer and Ten Hag is eying a reunion with his former player. Romano told Give Me Sport that Manchester United face competition from Liverpool for the 21-year-old.

"In case Bayern change their position and decide to sell the player, both Liverpool and United would be really interested.

"Keep an eye on United because we mentioned Liverpool, and yes they need that kind of player, but United have a special connection thanks to Erik ten Hag with this player, so let’s see. But both clubs are interested, yes," said Romano.

Gravenberch played under Ten Hag at Ajax before joining Bayern Munich last summer.

Nice want €45 million for Jean-Claire Todibo

Jean-Claire Todibo could be on the move this summer.

Nice want €40-45 million to part ways with Jean-Claire Todibo this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender is a target for Manchester United in the final days of the transfer window. Ten Hag wants to rope in a new centre-back to take the place of Harry Maguire, who's heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the Red Devils cannot afford Todibo unless they sell Maguire.

"At the moment, a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo is very complicated because Nice, for example, when Juventus approached them at the beginning of August, they asked for something close to the Axel Disasi price tag.

"So, something around €40-€45m, and this is very expensive if you don’t sell Harry Maguire," said Romano.

Todibo is ready to join the Premier League giants this summer.

Red Devils in talks to offload Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Manchester United are locked in talks to offload Dean Henderson this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English goalkeeper is eager to leave Old Trafford in search of regular football, after being overlooked during the club’s search for David De Gea’s replacement. Ten Hag opted to rope in Andre Onana from Inter Milan for the role.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are in talks for Henderson.

"It's been quite a saga with the goalkeeper situation throughout this window. At the start of it, you thought David De Gea was going to sign a new contract and stay on as United's number one but, in the end, that didn't happen and he left.

"Jack Butland's loan spell ended, and he's with Rangers now. Matej Kovar, another goalkeeper, has actually left on a permanent deal to Bayer Leverkusen," said Sheth.

He continued:

"Against the backdrop of all of that, there was all this talk about Dean Henderson. Manchester United and Nottingham Forest were having talks about a loan with an obligation.

"That still hasn't materialised, although dialogue is still open. Crystal Palace seem to be pushing for Dean Henderson as well.”

The Englishman spent last season on loan with Forest, who have been linked with the player all summer.