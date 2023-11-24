Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set Casemiro price, Erik ten Hag rubbishes Raphael Varane rumours, and more - November 24, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team are sixth in the league after 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set an asking price for Casemiro. Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag has rubbished rumours of a feud with Raphael Varane.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from November 24, 2023.

Manchester United set Casemiro price

Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end

Manchester United are willing to let Casemiro leave for £50m, according to TEAMtalk. The Brazilian midfielder arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Real Madrid and was an instant hit at the club. Casemiro played a starring role as Erik ten Hag’s team secured the Carling Cup, reached the final of the FA Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

However, the 31-year-old has shown signs of regression this season and seems a shadow of the player who lit up Old Trafford last campaign. While he has still managed four goals and one assist from 12 outings so far, he hasn’t been influential in the middle of the park. The Red Devils have struggled to control games as a result and have endured a difficult start to the season.

The Premier League giants are now willing to cut their losses and let Casemiro leave in 2024. They have set an asking price for the Brazilian (as mentioned above), which does appear a little steep given his age. The player’s contract with the club runs until 2026, and a recent report from Relevo has linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Erik ten Hag rubbishes Raphael Varane rumours

Raphael Varane’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air

Erik ten Hag has brushed aside rumours of a building difference with Raphael Varane at Manchester United. The French forward has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with the Dutch manager preferring to use Harry Maguire ahead of him.

The situation has given rise to speculation regarding the Frenchman’s future, and journalist Florian Plettenberg has mentioned Bayern Munich as a possible destination.

However, speaking to the press as cited by 90 Min, Ten Hag has insisted that Varane remains key to the Red Devils’ plans.

“Rapha Varane: I don't know what you're talking about. It's rumours. Very important player, but there's internal competition and there should be at a top club, as we are. And when you decide on two players who do brilliant - Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire - you also have to make a choice for that position,” said Ten Hag.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new defender in 2024. Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio, Benfica defenders Antonio Silva and Joao Neves and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo have been named as targets by 90 Min.

Dimitar Berbatov sends Mason Mount advise

Mason Mount arrived at Old Trafford this summer

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Mason Mount should stay focused and be in the game as he looks to find form at the club.

The English defender arrived at Old Trafford from Chelsea this summer on a £55m deal, but has failed to live up to expectations at the club. Mount has appeared 12 times for the Red Devils this season, registering one assist, and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to DAZN, Berbatov admitted that the 24-year-old looks lost under the Dutch manager.

“So, he’s the player I want to see give more and produce more because in some games it looks like he doesn’t know how to fit into that system. He looks a bit lost. He was bought for big money, which brings big expectations, but not only that, his stress levels will be high,” said Berbatov.

He continued:

“It’s not working out, so now is the opportunity to stay concentrated and just be in the game and start to show the quality you showed at Chelsea.”

With Manchester United struggling in the middle of the park, Mount will have the opportunity to stake a claim in the team in the coming games.