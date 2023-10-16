Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils wanted Benjamin Pavard this summer, Victor Lindelof ready to stay, and more - October 16, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday (October 21) to face Sheffield United in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag needs a win against the Blades to get his season back on track.

In terms of transfers, the Red Devils wanted Benjamin Pavard this summer. Elsewhere, Victor Lindelof has hinted that he is willing to sign an extension at Old Trafford.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 16, 2023.

Manchester United wanted Benjamin Pavard this summer

Manchester United had identified Benjamin Pavard as an option to replace Harry Maguire this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English defender was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United in the summer and Erik ten Hag wanted Pavard as his replacement. However, the move collapsed as Maguire ended up staying at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the Red Devils were close to securing a good deal for Pavard.

“When you're talking about trying to get someone in during the summer and January, it's very, very different. So I think United probably had a couple of deals, ready to go in the summer. Pavard looked like it was a goer, but it was all dependent on what happened with Maguire,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“It looked like Maguire was going to leave and it looked like there were going to be good deals for United. They looked like they were going to get a certain amount of money for Maguire, and be able to get a good deal for Pavard, who was entering the final year of his contract."

Pavard went on to leave Bayern Munich to join Inter Milan and has made six appearances across competitions this season.

Victor Lindelof ready to stay

Victor Lindelof is likely to stay at Old Trafford next season

Victor Lindelof has admitted that he is likely to sign an extension with Manchester United.

The 29-year-old’s contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of this season, but there’s an option for another year in the deal. Recent reports have hinted that Erik ten Hag is likely to opt for the clause amid the defensive issues in his team.

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, Lindelof said that he is happy at Old Trafford and wants to continue his association with the club.

“I have an option [for another] year and there is a deadline for it. When exactly I don’t know. But it feels quite likely that it will be activated. I enjoy myself very much. I am entering my seventh year at the club. I feel good and the family feels good. It’s a club that I really like, and that I love to represent,” said Lindelof.

Lindelof has been a first-team regular this season following the injuries to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Mason Mount will have no regrets about Red Devils move

Mason Mount arrived at Old Trafford this summer

Mason Mount will have no regrets about his move to Manchester United this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder joined Erik ten Hag’s squad from Chelsea this summer but is yet to find his feet at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Mount had little option this summer than to join the Red Devils.

“The Mount side argue that they were making progress on a long-term deal and, in January, the terms were changed. The goalposts were moved and that long-term deal, almost overnight, was pulled away. All parties had hinted, during the year, that talks would be picked up at the end of the season, but they weren't,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Mason Mount didn't really have a Chelsea option at the time he chose to join Manchester United. I think he'll have regrets at the manner in which he left Chelsea, but I don't think he'll have regrets at joining Manchester United because, in many ways, it was his only option."

"There was nothing active there on the Chelsea side to counter the Manchester United offer. It did feel like, when he finally moved to Manchester United, Chelsea were very much in selling mode."

Mount has appeared six times across competitions this season for Manchester United, registering one assist.