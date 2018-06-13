Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos does Man Utd & Spurs a favour, Man Utd back in contention to sign Marco Verratti and more – June 13, 2018

This AND Kylian Mbappe bad news - it is ALL happening in the market for the Red Devils!

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 13 Jun 2018, 19:32 IST
14.96K

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Today's main entertainment

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. One hell of a day has gone by as Spain have sacked Julen Lopetegui a day before the World Cup begins.

What does this have to do with Manchester United, you ask? Probably nothing, but the fact that the Spaniard will now coach Real Madrid means that he will be heavily included in the transfers – and this is where the ends meet.

Today, we have some updates regarding Real Madrid duo, David De Gea, Toby Alderweireld, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and some more.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 The words

It has become a common trait of Real Madrid being linked with David De Gea almost every window. This one is also no different as the Galacticos are reportedly once again trying to lure him to the Bernabeu.

De Gea, however, claimed that he is happy at the Old Trafford, but also suggested that he wants to win trophies – like every other player – opening the door towards a potential move.  

He said: “I don't think Florentino Perez has my number. I don't know if I'll be the goalkeeper at Real Madrid.

“What I do know is that I'm very happy in Manchester. What I want is to win titles, like every other player.

“There's no lacking in winning titles there (Manchester United), we have to improve.

“We are a big club, we are not here to take second place. We have to improve and make this club great.”

Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld, who has been linked with a move to the Old Trafford outfit, stated that he is completely open to staying at Tottenham Hotspur but doesn’t know what is going to happen in the summer.

"Yeah, why not? I have two years left on my contract. I don't know what is going to happen," he said.

Jose Mourinho has been interested in the Belgian for a while now and given that he is focusing on strengthening his defence, it is likely that he will sign a centre-half after an indifferent season for Lindelof, who was bought last summer amid much expectations.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos knows what De Gea...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos trying to...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos becomes a danger...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: Man Utd star wants to join...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: €100 million superstar...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: £60 million goalkeeper could...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo's price tag...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Ramos does Man Utd a huge...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Good news over Gareth...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Madrid set huge asking...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Today RUS SAU 08:30 PM
Tomorrow EGY URU 05:30 PM
Tomorrow MOR IRA 08:30 PM
Tomorrow POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us