Manchester United transfer news: Sergio Ramos does Man Utd & Spurs a favour, Man Utd back in contention to sign Marco Verratti and more – June 13, 2018

This AND Kylian Mbappe bad news - it is ALL happening in the market for the Red Devils!

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. One hell of a day has gone by as Spain have sacked Julen Lopetegui a day before the World Cup begins.

What does this have to do with Manchester United, you ask? Probably nothing, but the fact that the Spaniard will now coach Real Madrid means that he will be heavily included in the transfers – and this is where the ends meet.

Today, we have some updates regarding Real Madrid duo, David De Gea, Toby Alderweireld, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and some more.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

It has become a common trait of Real Madrid being linked with David De Gea almost every window. This one is also no different as the Galacticos are reportedly once again trying to lure him to the Bernabeu.

De Gea, however, claimed that he is happy at the Old Trafford, but also suggested that he wants to win trophies – like every other player – opening the door towards a potential move.

He said: “I don't think Florentino Perez has my number. I don't know if I'll be the goalkeeper at Real Madrid.

“What I do know is that I'm very happy in Manchester. What I want is to win titles, like every other player.

“There's no lacking in winning titles there (Manchester United), we have to improve.

“We are a big club, we are not here to take second place. We have to improve and make this club great.”

Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld, who has been linked with a move to the Old Trafford outfit, stated that he is completely open to staying at Tottenham Hotspur but doesn’t know what is going to happen in the summer.

"Yeah, why not? I have two years left on my contract. I don't know what is going to happen," he said.

Jose Mourinho has been interested in the Belgian for a while now and given that he is focusing on strengthening his defence, it is likely that he will sign a centre-half after an indifferent season for Lindelof, who was bought last summer amid much expectations.