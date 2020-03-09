Manchester United Transfer News: Tahith Chong's agent offers future update on Red Devils youngster

Tahith Chong looks set to sign a long term contract extension at the club

Tahith Chong's agent Erkan Alkan has shed light on the youngsters future, confirming that the Dutchman is set to sign a contract extension at the club. Speaking to Dutch news outlet AD, Alkan affirmed that the 20-year-old is in the process of agreeing new terms with the club, amidst interest from Inter Milan in the Serie A.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Chong had agreed a deal with Antonio Conte's side, but the reliable Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the youngster was tempted by a last-ditch offer from Manchester United, as they looked to retain one of their budding attackers.

"There was a lot of interest, we talked to big clubs, but Manchester United came up with a good plan for Tahith. He likes to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands.”

Despite receiving a concrete offer from the Serie A giants, Chong has decided to remain with Manchester United, as he looks set to continue his development and become a key player for the club in the future.

Having made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, the Dutch U-23s international has racked up valuable game time under his belt, albeit mostly in the cup competitions, and is thought of highly by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who sung his praise earlier in the season.

"There are players we wanna get signed, of course. And Tahith is a player we think is going to develop."

Chong is set to sign a deal worth £30,000 per week and it remains likely that he will secure a loan move away from the club after putting pen to paper on a long term deal at Old Trafford.