Manchester United Transfer News: United agree on fee with Ajax to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Paul Pogba's departure from Old Trafford under process, and more, July 6, 2019

Could de Ligt be heading to Old Trafford?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 6th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Manchester United agree fee with Ajax to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a fee with Ajax for de Ligt.

The de Ligt saga refuses to be over. A couple of days ago we revealed in this segment that United had dropped further behind in the race to sign the Dutchman. However, European Football expert Julien Laurens has kicked up a storm by stating that United have already agreed a fee with Ajax for the services of the Dutchman. Agreement of personal terms is pending, with de Ligt not too keen to make the move to Old Trafford.

However, the failure of Juventus and Ajax to come to a conclusion regarding the transfer fee has enabled United to sneak in, claims Laurens. He says:

I think there’s a chance where Ajax will lose a little bit of patience and say ‘hang on a minute, PSG agreed, Manchester United agreed. In that case we stop talking to you and De Ligt can choose between the clubs that we actually have an agreement in place.

It’s not really in Ajax’s interest to waste a bit more time about De Ligt.

They want the money in, they want for him to go, he was great for them but now he’s decided that he wants to go.

They want that deal to happen, they won’t want to have to go back and forth in negotiations with Juventus or whoever else.

So they might well say ‘do you know what, we already have an agreement in place with some clubs, we’re going to only focus on them clubs and De Ligt would have to choose between those clubs because you’re wasting our time’.

With a personal deal already in place, Juventus are keen to lessen the transfer fee, so that they can use the extra money in other areas of the pitch, claims Laurens.

Maybe at some point the money will run out after some of the deals that they’ve done and the ones that they are hoping to make, like Mauro Icardi for example, like Paul Pogba as well.

Maybe they’re thinking ‘do you know what, we can try to lower that deal because De Ligt is clearly willing to come to us more than Paris, more than Barcelona for example, or whatever else’.

