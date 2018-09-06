Manchester United transfer news: United want €80 million superstar while Mourinho rejected the chance to former Liverpool star and more - September 6, 2018

Said no to former Liverpool man

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Another day full of news regarding the Red Devils, making it all the more clear that the rumour mill will never be exhausted of Manchester United transfer news.

So, without any further ado, let's dive straight into the world of Manchester United transfer news...

#5 Milinkovic-Savic

At the early stage of the summer transfer window, Manchester United were linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and although the rumour died down a bit in during the middle, it once again spiked up during the final few days.

However, as it turned out, United didn’t sign him and he ended up staying at Lazio. And now, his agent has revealed that his client did have offers but Lazio were not willing to sell.

Mateja Kezman, his agent, believes that his client is worth over €100 million as he is among the top echelons of footballers in the continent.

“Many looked at Sergej and we presented Lazio with a couple of very interesting offers,” Kezman said.

“He could have earned a lot more elsewhere, in France they offered him €8m. If a goalkeeper goes for €70m to €80m, then Sergej cannot be anything less than €100m.

“He is one of the best players in Europe in his role and still has room for improvements.”

He added that both he and the player respected Lazio’s decision ultimately as Milinkovic-Savic is very happy where he is and shares the club’s vision of qualifying for Europe’s premier competition, the Champions League.

“In the end, we accepted that the club didn’t want to sell him. They refused all the offers and we never pushed for a transfer. He is happy in Rome and Lotito and [sporting director Igli] Tare explained to us that they want to qualify for the Champions League and Sergej is a key player for the goal. It is also his goal.”

Milinkovic-Savic has already started in all three of Lazio’s games. So far, however, he could only inspire his team to one victory as Lazio have already lost to title contenders Napoli and Juventus.

1 / 5 NEXT