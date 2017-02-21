Manchester United transfer round-up: £10m defender bid, Mourinho willing to let De Gea leave, Giggs talks up Bale to United and more

21 Feb 2017

Mourinho ready to let David De Gea leave?

David De Gea crucial in Mourinho’s chase for Kroos

Spanish journal Don Balon claims that Jose Mourinho’s obsession of signing Toni Kroos for Manchester United could see The Red Devils lose David De Gea next season. Mourinho has been persistent with getting Kroos to play alongside Paul Pogba in United’s midfield and despite Real Madrid refusing to sell the German midfielder, United are expected to make a £70m offer for the World Cup winner.

Don Balon, however, are reporting that Mourinho is even tempted to include De Gea in the deal, whom Real Madrid have wanted to sign for last 18-months, which could force Florentino Perez to have a second thought on his decision to not sell Toni Kroos next season.

Sao Paulo man linked with United

Manchester United have been linked with a summer transfer with Sao Paulo defender Lyanco, according to the latest report from Daily Star. Jose Mourinho has been eying a new central defender ahead of the next season with reports of Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo’s exit gathering pace over the last few weeks.

Lyanco currently represents Brazil's Under-21 side and is tipped to go on and become one of the finest South American defenders of the modern era. A subdued transfer fee of £10million will be enough for Mourinho’s men to sign the 20-year-old, who is also a target for Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

However, Daily Star claims that United have already established contact with both Lyanco and his current club Sao Paulo, who will not stand in the player’s way of joining a European club next summer.

Giggs talks up Bale’s move to United

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has dashed the hopes of his former club or any other Premier League side signing Gareth Bale in near future. Giggs believes that Bale is happy professionally as well as personally at Real Madrid and does not see him quitting Santiago Bernabeu any time soon.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Wales Sport, Giggs said: “He looks happy at Real Madrid. I don’t think he’s going anywhere at the moment.

“From a fan’s point of view, it would be great to see him back in the Premier League. The United fans would love to see him at Old Trafford. You talk about the big clubs and United is up there. While he’s happy there [Madrid], I can’t see him leaving.”

Bakayoko refuses to rule out PSG transfer

Manchester United midfield target Tiemoue Bakayoko has put Manchester United and Chelsea on alert after claiming that it would be very hard for him to turn down a move to PSG if the reigning French champions come calling for him next summer.

Bakayoko has been in an inspired run of form this season which has helped Monaco to maintain their lead in the Ligue 1 and progress to the knockout stages of Champions League this season.

Bakayoko had an interview with Culture PSG earlier this week where he said: “I was born and I lived all my youth in Paris, If the opportunity presents itself, I would not refuse to sign for PSG. But, I’m only 22 years old and I feel very good in Monaco.”

Bakayoko’s current deal runs out in 2019 and the player has been linked with a €40m move to Manchester United and Chelsea next season.