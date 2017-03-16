Manchester United transfer round-up: Muller closes in on Bayern exit, Silva welcomes United switch and more

Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 16 Mar 2017

Muller has grown frustrated with his lack of playing time

Muller keen to join Manchester United

Thomas Muller is keen on ending his Bayern Munich nightmare and joining hands with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo. The reports claim that Muller has grown frustrated by the lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti and has expressed his desire to quit the Allianz Arena later in the summer.

Mundo Deportivo also claim that Ancelotti has approved Muller’s request to quit Bayern. Manchester United have kept a close tab on the German for the last 12-18 months and if the attacker is to leave the Bundesliga, he will most likely end up playing for the Red Devils.

Silva flattered by United and Chelsea links

Bernardo Silva is happy at Monaco but would consider a move to the Premier League

AS Monaco winger Bernardo Silva has admitted that he is flattered by the interest shown in him by Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea. The 22-year-old star has been closely followed by both the English clubs and a £70m transfer war is expected to begin this summer.

Speaking with The Times, Silva claimed that he is currently happy with Monaco but one day aspires to play in the Premier League. Silva said: “I have no idea if it’s true or not. Of course, it’s nice to be associated with that kind of club but I haven’t thought a lot about it. One day I would like to play in England or Spain, in one of the best leagues in the world, but for now, I’m very happy here.”

De Gea part of a £200m revamp

De Gea’s transfer saga continues

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has identified David De Gea, Eden Hazard and Paulo Dybala as his top-three transfer targets ahead of the next season. According to Marca, Zidane wants to revamp his squad in order to keep challenging for both the La Liga and Champions League titles in upcoming seasons.

De Gea has been constantly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu and after Keylor Navas’ dreadful errors in recent weeks, De Gea’s move to the Spanish capital looks likelier now. The Spaniard is expected to cost Madrid in the region of £70m.

Meanwhile, Hazard is seen as the ideal player to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane is keen to wrap up the transfer with Chelsea looking for at least £90m to let their superstar leave. Dybala has been identified as the third and final summer transfer with the Juventus man set to cost the Los Blancos around £40m.

Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata are tipped to quit the Bernabeu this summer and Dybala is seen as the ideal long-term replacement.

United receive boost in Mertens chase

Mertens set for Napoli exit

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is yet to sign a new deal with the Italian side, fuelling speculation about a possible summer move to Manchester United. According to Calciomercato, Mertens has been closely monitored by Jose Mourinho as a possible replacement for Anthony Martial, who has failed to settle under the new manager.

As per the reports, Napoli are growing concerned over their star forward's reluctance to agree to a contract extension and there are now real fears the Belgian international will leave. Mertens turns 30 before the end of the current season which could prove to be a stumbling block in Napoli’s £45m valuation of the Belgian.