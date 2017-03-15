Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 15th March 2017

A quick roundup of the top transfer news from across Europe.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 15th March 2017. The day has been buzzing with a number of stories from papers across Europe. Big clubs are ready to spend big money on world class players as they look to win trophies next season. Here are the biggest stories summarised in our roundup. Let’s head straight in.

Manchester United in for Muller, again

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller yet again. The Old Trafford outfit are planning another attempt to lure the Bayern striker to Manchester according to Mundo Deportivo.

The German champions rejected a world record bid from United in 2015 but since his game time has been limited under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, there has been a sudden rise of speculation surrounding his future. United could get Muller for £60-70 million and are preparing to test Bayern Munich’s resolve with a bid for the German in the summer.

Messi against Coutinho switch

Barcelona were reportedly interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool this summer. However, Lionel Messi is opposing the move according to Diario Gol. Neymar had urged the Catalans to sign Coutinho, who has also played alongside Luis Suarez before at Liverpool. However, Messi has his doubts regarding the Brazilian’s ability to fit into Barcelona’s midfield. Liverpool fans can breathe a little easier now.



Ronaldo has told Real Madrid to sign Andre Silva

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Real Madrid’s hierarchy to sign his Portugal compatriot Andre Silva. The young striker has scored 15 league goals in Portugal this season and has broken into the Portugal national side as well.

He scored a hat-trick against the Faroe Islands last year and according to Ronaldo, his future looks bright. According to A Bola, Ronaldo has told the Bernabeu bosses that Silva would fit in well at Real Madrid and has told them to make a move for the young forward.

Lukaku rejects new contract and puts Europe’s big clubs on high alert

According to several sources, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku has rejected a new £140,000-a-week contract with the Toffees. This has put a number of clubs both in England and Italy on high alert.

Lukaku is wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, while in Italy, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan are all eyeing a move for the youngster. Lukaku has been in superb form this season and has scored 19 Premier League goals for Everton this campaign.

Kylian Mbappe is wanted by a number of top clubs

Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, who will feature against Manchester City tonight in the Champions League, is in high demand across Europe. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all vying for the youngster who has impressed for Monaco this season.

He is still only 18 years old but has already scored 16 goals for Monaco this season. If he continues to develop in the same way he could move to greener pastures much sooner than expected.



Liverpool eyeing Gaspar

Liverpool are in for one of Ligue 1’s rising talents, Jordy Gaspar, who plays for Lyon. The 19-year-old defender is also wanted by AC Milan but according to French outlet TF1, Liverpool have shown more interest in signing the centre-back.

However, the player has made just three appearances for Lyon so far and could prove to be a huge gamble. He is highly rated but does not have enough experience under his belt at the highest level.