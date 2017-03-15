Manchester United transfer rumour: Bayern Munich forward tipped for Red Devils switch

Jose Mourinho has lined up Zlatan Ibrahimovic's replacement.

by Arvind Sriram Rumours 15 Mar 2017, 15:49 IST

Muller has struggled for game time this season and is looking for a move away from Germany

What’s the story?

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller is set to swap Germany for England as he eyes a move to Manchester United. Reports in the Daily Star have suggested that the 27-year-old has grown discontented with his lack of playing time under new manager, Carlo Ancelotti, and is looking a move away from the club.

In case you didn’t know...

The Red Devils had submitted a bid for the German in the summer in the region of £85m which was rejected by the Bavarians. “There really was such a thing. Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed,” claimed Bayern chief Jan-Christian Dreeson at the time.

Muller was also linked with a move to Manchester City and Chelsea before the start of the 2016/17 season, however, the striker decided to stay put in Munich.

The heart of the matter

Muller has struggled for game time this season and has fallen down the pecking order at the German club despite chipping in with ten assists and five goals in all competitions.

The striker has featured just 25 times in all competitions this season and the sublime form of his teammate, Robert Lewandowski, has meant that he has been reduced to a bit-part player.

Also read: Reports: Manchester United star agrees move to MLS

United, meanwhile, are looking at a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is yet to extend his deal with the Old Trafford outfit. The Swede has reportedly told the club hierarchy that he will extend his contract only if United qualify for the Champions League which seems a distinct possibility at the moment as they sit in sixth spot, six points off fourth-placed Liverpool.

While Mourinho initially targetted Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, the striker expressed his desire to stay at the Spanish club which has led to Mourinho cooling his interest in the Frenchman and focussing on other options instead, one of which is Muller.

Video

Author’s Take

A move to United would be beneficial for both parties. The Red Devils need a proven world class striker up front to lead the line and Muller fits that bill perfectly. With the German spearheading the attack, United would definitely be a force to reckon with and could finally challenge for the title, something they have failed to do since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Coming back to Muller, it is unlikely he will get much game time in the foreseeable future seeing as he is playing second fiddle to Lewandowski. A striker of his ability shouldn’t be whiling his time away on the bench and he should make the switch, if United do indeed come calling.