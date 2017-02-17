Manchester United transfer round-up: Scholes pleads with Mourinho, €38m pre-contract agreement for Lindelof and more

All the transfer rumours and news from in and around Old Trafford.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 17 Feb 2017, 20:19 IST

The Griezmann saga continues

Scholes urges Mourinho to sign Griezmann

Former Manchester United midfielder and club legend Paul Scholes has urged Jose Mourinho to complete Antoine Griezmann’s signing at all costs. The Atletico Madrid forward has been tipped to join the Red Devils next season and Scholes has approved of this transfer.

Scholes believes United’s current crop of young players is not good enough and they will need the likes of Griezmann and other top quality forwards to continue pushing for top honours.

In a recent interview, the Englishman said: "If Griezmann is within reach, why wouldn't we take advantage and try to sign him? Especially if our youngsters aren't at the level we need? At United, there is always a lot of pressure to win the Premier League and the Champions League."

Mourinho has a pre-contract agreement with Lindelof

Manchester United have reportedly secured a pre-contract agreement with Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, ending the on-going transfer saga. The Swedish centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in January, but the transfer could not be completed as Mourinho decided to stick with his current options.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Lindelof has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Red Devils this summer despite concrete interest from Serie A side AS Roma. Lindelof will cost United €38m, according to latest reports.

Bailly hints at a potential summer transfer

According to sources close to Manchester United, defender Eric Bailly has flagged his international teammate Franck Kessie as a potential summer target for the Red Devils.

Reports have confirmed that Bailly sees Kessie as the next midfield star to break out from Ivory Coast and believes that he even has the potential to go on and be the next Yaya Toure.

A United source told the Sun, “Bailly has flagged his international pal Kessie to the club. He thinks he could be the new Yaya. He was watched during the AFCON and they like what they see. There are other clubs looking at him as well.”

Rashford backed to replace Zlatan

One season wonder?

Jose Mourinho has thrown Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future into doubt after claiming that Marcus Rashford is ready to become the club’s leading striker next season. Zlatan has been linked with a shock move to Napoli after the club president declared his interest in the player.

Rashford, on the other hand, is frustrated at the lack of game time he has received this season. However, Mourinho feels that the striker is indeed the club’s future and wants to give Rashford more time up front which could force Zlatan out of Old Trafford next season.