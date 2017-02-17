Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 17th February 2017

A quick look at the major happenings from across Europe on 17th February 2017.

17 Feb 2017

Welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 17th February 2017. Let’s first have a quick roundup of the results – It has been a week to forget for Arsenal after their 5-1 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich, while the same goes for Barcelona and Luis Enrique, who were at the receiving end of a 4-0 drubbing by Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc Des Princes.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, got off to a great start with a 3-1 win against Napoli at the Bernabeu. All the clubs will now prepare for their domestic fixtures this weekend.

With such results in Europe, the losing and winning sides have all been cast into the spotlight and all the above-mentioned teams feature in the roundup today. Let’s have a look.

Paris Saint-Germain quote price tag for their star midfielder

As per reports coming in from Italian media outlet Libero, French side PSG have quoted a €80million price tag for Marco Verratti. The Italian midfielder had a good game in the middle of the park against the likes of Iniesta and co. at the Parc Des Princes and it is believed that clubs in Italy are also attempting to lure the midfielder back to his homeland.

Verratti has attracted a lot of interest from Europe's heavyweights with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City rumoured to be interested in his services. However, according to Libero, Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan are now also in the race for his signature.

However, it is reported that the player prefers a move to a country other than his native Italy.

Bayern Munich join the race for Europe’s hottest property

Torino’s Andrea Belotti is Europe’s hottest property

As reported here a few days ago, Torino’s Andrea Belotti was watched by Manchester United scouts, with the English side planning a bid for the 23-year-old striker. But according to reports coming in from La Stampa today, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also in the race to sign the Italian forward.

Belotti has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United and Bayern are the latest side to join in the chase. The player signed a new contract with Torino in December 2016 itself, which included a £85million release clause, so it now looks as though he will go to the highest bidder.

Real Madrid seemingly had the edge as reported earlier in our roundup, but the tide then swung in favour of Manchester United. This is a hot deal at the moment and anything can happen in the summer. It all depends on who coughs up the most money and the player’s personal preference

Barcelona rekindle interest in Hector Bellerin

Barcelona are in for Arsenal’s Bellerin

After Barcelona’s devastating loss against PSG, a number of fans called for Luis Enrique to be axed. However, the Spanish boss is planning on a last-ditch signing to save his job. According to various sources in Spain, Luis Enrique has made Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin his top transfer priority this summer.

The 21-year-old full back was born and raised in Catalunya and spent his youth at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, so this could be a homecoming for him.

Arsenal will not want to sell Bellerin at any cost as the player just signed a new contract in November last year, but with poor team performances, lack of trophies and uncertainty surrounding the club’s management, the young Spaniard could seek a return to his former club.

Barcelona will have to shell out a considerably high fee to sign the full-back, though.

Arsenal and Juventus interested in Fiorentina’s Italian starlet

Fiorentina’s No. 10 Federico Bernardeschi is wanted all across Europe

Fiorentina's 23-year-old starlet Federico Bernardeschi is another hot property in the Italian Serie A. Reports suggest that a host of clubs across Europe are all interested in signing the player, with heavyweights such as AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Inter, Bayern and Monaco all considering bidding for the youngster.

However, according to Calcio Mercato, Juventus and Arsenal have shown the most interest in signing the attacking midfielder who can play anywhere behind the striker. He has scored 13 goals and bagged four assists in all competitions for Fiorentina and is a highly sought-after young talent.

Manager merry go round – Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola to stick or twist?

Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola could leave in the summer

Arsene Wenger’s recent press conference suggested that he is unsure whether he will remain at Arsenal despite wanting to continue managing next season. In his press conference post the Gunners’ disastrous performance in Munich, he said, "No, no matter what happens I will manage next season, whether here or somewhere else. I speak to the board but I don't want to speak about how they view my future. What's important is the club, not my future."

"It is important for the club to make the right decision for the future. I did not work here for 20 years not to care. I had many opportunities to go somewhere else but I care for this club and its future. It is important to be in safe hands," the French boss concluded.

Meanwhile, in another interesting development, Lionel Messi has reportedly called up ‘his favourite manager’ Pep Guardiola to ask if he would be open to a return to Barcelona in the summer.

According to Sky Sports, Messi said that current boss Luis Enrique has ‘created a rift so huge within the Barcelona camp that only Guardiola can repair it’. However, the Catalan manager has a three-year-deal at Manchester City and is aiming to prove himself in England.

Will they stick or twist? Follow our roundup for more updates on the same.