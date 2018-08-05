Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona ready to offer €80 million plus Rakitic for Real Madrid target, United's €80 million Serie A target drops Bayern hint and more – August 5, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
53.95K   //    05 Aug 2018, 19:54 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Rakitic out?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup of the day! Today is amongst the craziest days in the transfer window as a lot of updates regarding Manchester United are in the mill today.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Yerry Mina is a risk

Manchester United are on the verge of making at least one signing and reports suggest that it could be Toby Alderweireld (more on that later) or Yerry Mina. According to Sky Sports reporter Nick Wright, signing the latter makes sense due to his amazing physicality.

The Colombian stands at 6’5” and is physically imposing – just what Mourinho loves – as Wright stated that Mourinho’s interest in Harry Maguire also suggests that the Portuguese is looking for a centre-back who is great from set-pieces as well.

"Yerry Mina does have strengths - that aerial ability. Jose Mourinho does like physically imposing players throughout his career and that's certainly the case at Manchester United as well," he said.

"Eight of his 11 signings have been 6ft tall and Mina is 6ft 5ins. He certainly ticks that box and he's great from set pieces as well."

"The interest in Maguire as well suggests it's an area Mourinho is looking to strengthen."

"They have scored 21 goals from corners and free-kicks since his appointment. It may sound like a lot but it only puts them 12th among Premier League sides with goals from set pieces."

However, Wright also adds that signing the Colombian after watching his performances at the World Cup is a risk as he only had three good games – and anyone can pull that off.

Wright brought up the fact that Mina struggled whenever he played for Barcelona and that it is incredible as to how a good World Cup can change the fortunes of a player.

"I think he's a risk. It's only six months since Barca paid £10m for him. They only played him four La Liga games in that time," he said.

"One of those games he started was a loss to Levante when he struggled with the pace and movement around him.

"I think it really does go to show what a good World Cup can do for a player. Three goals in three games in Russia and suddenly he's a Manchester United target and suddenly Barca are looking to make a massive profit on him which is kind of incredible.

"The World Cup is just a small sample size those three games. Any player can have a good three games. It's just a huge risk."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Ivan Rakitic Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
