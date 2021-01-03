Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club reject loan offer for £37m wonderkid, Red Devils keen on Real Madrid and Barcelona target, and more — 3rd January, 2021

Manchester United are flying high in the Premier League at the moment as they sit just a place behind league leaders Liverpool, separated only by goal difference. The Red Devils took another massive step towards the top of the table with a win over in-form Aston Villa at Old Trafford after a predatory finish from Anthony Martial and a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are set to go head to head with Liverpool come January 17th but will have to play Manchester City, Watford, and Burnley before their Anfield showdown. Ahead of their upcoming derby, here is some of the latest Manchester United news.

Amad Diallo set to arrive at Old Trafford despite loan offer

Diallo (L) in action for Atalanta

Atalanta wonderkid Amad Diallo is set to arrive at Old Trafford over the next few days, as per reports. The teenager, signed by Manchester United on the final day of the summer window, spent the first half of the season on loan with his former parent club with a view of moving to Manchester in January.

With the Bergamo club's veteran Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez set to depart the club after a well-documented dispute with Gian Piero Gasperini, it was reported that Atalanta made a last-ditch attempt to extend Diallo's loan spell until the end of the campaign. However, it is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not keen on sanctioning this move, which all but confirms that the highly-rated Ivorian's arrival is imminent.

Confirmed. Amad Diallo is set to join Manchester United in January and not in June, despite Atalanta trying to keep him on loan until the end of the season. 🔴



Diallo won’t be part Atalanta team for next match against Sassuolo. Solskjaer wants him right now @ #MUFC. 🛫 https://t.co/R8krZaEh0A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2021

The 18-year-old was purchased by the club for a fee that could rise to £37million with add-ons. Speaking on his side's latest attacking addition, Solskjaer said;

"I can't see any obstacles and within not too long, he [Amad Diallo] will be with us. We are excited about bringing him in. He has shown his qualities, but he has to get used to playing in England."

Manchester United join Liverpool in Botman race

Liverpool and Manchester United target Botman (L)

Premier League champions Liverpool are said to be keen on signing LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman, but will now face competition for his services from Manchester United. The Dutchman, who recently joined the Ligue 1 club from Ajax, has been targeted by Jurgen Klopp's men amidst a severe injury-crisis, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all sidelined.

However, the Red Devils have also been on the lookout for a left-footed centre-back to bolster their options at the back, and the highly-rated Botman fits the bill. The towering Dutchman has been in superb form this year and could complement the existing crop of centre-backs available to Solskjaer' disposal well, and could be available for a fee of £28.4m. The Reds and Red Devils also considering Brighton & Hove Albion's Ben White.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shifts focus from Jadon Sancho to Erling Haaland

Dortmund superstars Sancho and Haaland

After coming close to signing English superstar Jadon Sancho last summer, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now shifted his focus to his teammate Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund star has been one of the most in-form centre-forwards in the world since his breakthrough last year and was targeted by Manchester United prior to his move from RB Salzburg.

Despite missing out on him at the time, Solskjaer is said to be keen on going back in for Haaland come summer. The two Norwegians worked together while at FK Molde and the 47-year-old was cited by Haaland as someone who helped him greatly at the start of his career. The striker reportedly has a £70m release clause which will be activated in the summer.

15 - Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games, only failing to score in two appearances in the competition. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/750PWPF0N4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

However, they will have their work cut out for them as the 20-year-old is being targeted by a host of Europe's elites, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, and others. Manchester United will not be put off by the prospect of needing to deal with Mino Raiola once again due to the dynamic shared by Solskjaer and Haaland, as per the same report. The two have been on frosty terms due to Paul Pogba's complicated situation at Old Trafford.

