Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid to complete €120 million signing of Man Utd target this week and more – July 10, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The World Cup semi-final round is going to commence in a few hours from now as fans are gripped by the fever that the greatest show on earth brings.

However, while the world might stop in a few hours, the transfer rumour mill never ceases to churn out stories. And so without further ado, we shall begin with the roundup of Manchester United transfer news.

#5 Update on Tierney

It was covered in our roundup yesterday that Jose Mourinho is a fan of Kieran Tierney as he is looking to bring him to the Old Trafford. It was also added that if he can’t bring him this summer, then he will surely try to lure the youngster to Theatre of Dreams in the next summer window.

However, according to Premier League transfer consultant, Everton have made an offer for the left-back and has revealed the details of the wages of Tierney. He also added that the 21-year-old loves Celtic and that his club isn’t worried about his agent trying to find him a move to the Premier League.

“He loves Celtic and he is a Celtic supporter and ideally Tierney would want to stay at Celtic, but he sees that his career would be limited,” said McGarry.

“Celtic are unperturbed that his agents are actively marketing Tierney to the Premier League and that they have agreed on a deal in principle for the player worth around £85,000 a week.

“It would be a five-year contract, with step-ups and by year five he would be earning around £140,000 a week.”

Meanwhile, ever since Hirving Lozano shot himself into the limelight with his goal against Germany, he seems to have caught the attention of clubs. If reports are to be believed, then Manchester United are one of the clubs who are interested in acquiring his signature.

And now, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, it is almost impossible for PSV to keep him despite the fact that the Mexican still have five years left on his contract.