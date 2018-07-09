Manchester United transfer roundup: Barca want €100 million Man Utd duo for Ousmane Dembele and more – July 9, 2018

Off to United?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As the headline suggests, there is a blockbuster rumour up ahead concerning the Red Devils.

However, the other stories surrounding the Theatre of Dreams aren’t dull either. So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Daley Blind update and more Haaland

After the conclusion of the 2014 World Cup, Daley Blind was signed by Manchester United. He did start well at the Old Trafford but his career has somewhat stagnated over the last few seasons.

As a result, he might as well move away from Old Trafford now as his old club Ajax are in the hunt to bring him back to the Eredivisie. And now, according to manager Erik ten Hag, Ajax are doing all they can to sign one of Lisandro Magallan, from Boca Juniors, and Daley Blind.

“We are doing everything, but it also depends on other parties. He is still in the picture, but whether he actually arrives is still unclear.”

“It will be either one of Magallan or Blind,” he said.

The Dutchman has played in 141 games for the Red Devils and has scored 6 times for the Old Trafford outfit. In the recently concluded season, Blind only featured in 17 matches for Jose Mourinho as he had to be reduced to a bit-part role at the Theatre of Dreams.

Meanwhile, after Kovacic revealed that he wants to leave Real Madrid in order to get more playing time and improve himself as a player, a lot of clubs have since been credited with an interest in him.

And, obviously, one of the clubs is Manchester United.

The Red Devils may have just signed Fred but there is always a place for a footballer as talented as the Croat, who recently took part in the shootout against Russia and failed to convert his kick.

After the end of that game, he was asked about whether there was a minute possibility of him reversing his decision and opting to stay at Madrid, to which he replied: “If I want to stay at Real Madrid? We’ll see.”