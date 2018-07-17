Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid offer £150 million plus Manchester United target for superstar and more - July 17, 2018

Out of Madrid?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The chipping and chopping of Manchester United continue as the club have already announced the departure of one of its player.

There is plenty more to come as here is what the roundup says about the Red Devils’ dealings…

#5 Daley Blind moves to Ajax

Manchester United have confirmed that Daley Blind has been signed by Ajax four years after selling him to the Theatre of Dreams. After an exceptional campaign at the 2014 World Cup, the Red Devils signed the Dutchman.

After initially having a great start at the club, his stock fell as he barely played last season. There were talks of him being sold and it has all been confirmed now as Blind goes back home.

The Dutchman took to Twitter to thank the coaches and the fans for their support while also stating that he is “proud” to have been a part of the Old Trafford outfit – before finally adding that it was time for him to go home.

“First of all, I want to say how proud I am to be a part of the Manchester United family. To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me. I had 4 great years with 4 trophies!

“I want to thank everyone, the Managers, coaches, the medical department, everyone who helped me to settle in so quick at the beginning, of course, my teammates and last but definitely not least the fans!

“I want to thank you for all the love and support I received and still get. I will never forget some of the special games and moments, I will miss you ‘The Theatre of Dreams’! But now it’s time to go home," he wrote.

Meanwhile, United’s search for a defender continues as they have grown frustrated with Tottenham’s stubbornness surrounding Toby Alderweireld. As a result, they have now eyed Leonardo Bonucci of Milan and want him to join the Old Trafford outfit.

According to Tuttosport, via Inside Futbol, Manchester United’s initial bid of €32 million has been rejected but the Red Devils will continue pursuing the star.

Page 1 of 5 Next