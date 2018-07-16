Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FC Barcelona to replace Rakitic with €150 million-rated World Cup winner, Chelsea want Milinkovic-Savic and more: Transfer round-up, July 16, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
39.10K   //    16 Jul 2018, 23:31 IST

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-BARCELONA
Ivan Rakitic may leave FC Barcelona this summer

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now coming to an end, the focus will now be shifted towards the all-important summer transfer window.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 16, 2018: 

Premier League

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea will not let Hazard leave

Chelsea confident of holding onto Eden Hazard 

The Telegraph has revealed that Chelsea will reject Real Madrid and Barcelona's advances for Eden Hazard. With just three weeks to go for the new Premier League season to start, Chelsea have decided that it is impossible to let Hazard leave at this juncture. The Blues have hence slapped a £200 million price tag on the Belgian. 

Meanwhile, Hazard recently stated that he is ready for a new challenge and hinted at a move to Real Madrid. But with two years left on his current contract, Hazard will have to force his way out of the club. But the Belgian is a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge and is not expected to submit a transfer request. 

Also, in order to keep Hazard happy, Chelsea are preparing a new offer for their talisman. It is reported that the Blues are preparing a new two year deal for Hazard worth over £300,000 per week, making him one of the highest paid players in England. 

Luke Shaw ready to leave Manchester United for free next summer 

The fullback's Manchester United contract expires at the end of the 2018/19 season. The Red Devils are looking to make Shaw sign a new deal which will help them recuperate a percentage of the £30 million spent on him in 2014. But ESPN has reported that Shaw will like to keep his options open and leave United next summer if he is not given regular playing chances. 

Shaw is included in United's preseason tour of the USA and will look to use this time to prove Jose Mourinho of his worth. The left-back has started just 17 out of 76 league matches under Mourinho and has seen his place been usurped by Ashley Young. Everton are one of the clubs interested in the former Southampton defender.

La Liga 2017-18 Chelsea Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Paul Pogba Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
