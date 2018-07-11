Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United open to letting go of €100 million star to Barcelona and more – July 11, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! While there are three more games remaining in the World Cup, the news is all about Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus.

For the second time in 9 years, Cristiano’s transfer has captured all the headlines. Nevertheless, the rumours regarding other teams – Manchester United, in this case – also exist and we will provide them for you here.

Ante Rebic’s performance for Croatia in the World Cup has brought him in the limelight. He scored a wonderful goal against Argentina in the group stage and has been linked with a plethora of clubs ever since.

One of his suitors are Manchester United, who are yet to finish their summer dealings, as the Red Devils are keen on bringing the striker to the Old Trafford.

And now, according to the sporting director of Frankfurt, Fredi Bobic, he is really happy with how the Croat has played in this World Cup and stated that the whole team of Frankfurt are excited about him while also adding that the club haven’t received any offer for their star striker.

"I am very happy about the success of Ante Rebic with the Croatian national team," Bobic told Sport1. "The players and the coaching team are watching the World Cup games together in the training camp in the USA and, of course, are especially excited about Ante

"So far, there are no offers available and we're planning a steady season with Ante Rebic for the new season.”

However, he also added that a “lot can happen” should a big club come in with an offer as Frankfurt can’t compete with other clubs in terms of finance.

"Of course we know that a lot can happen when a big club makes an offer.

"We cannot compete economically with the big ones, but that's nothing new."

Meanwhile, journalist Guillem Balague has revealed that Manchester United had the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer but they rejected it.

“Jorge Mendes rang Manchester United and PSG (about Ronaldo) and they said ‘no’,” he said (taken from Daily Post’s live feed from 11th July 2018, 10.06).