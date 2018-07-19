Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona accelerate deal for €168 million wizard, Real Madrid’s €300 million plan includes United target and more – July 19, 2018

Manchester United Pre-Season Training and Press Conference

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Another hectic day in the window beckons as the Red Devils have a number of stories that surround them.

They might have started the window with a bang but have quietened down over the last few weeks. However, the rumours never stay down as here are some of the biggest stories of the day surrounding the Red Devils…

#5 Perisic and Darmian news

Ivan Perisic’s performance at the World Cup has made him somewhat of a national hero with Croatia, despite the fact that it was his extended arm that saw France being awarded a penalty from which they scored their second goal.

It might have undone the great goal that he scored some minutes prior, but Perisic’s importance in Croatia’s run to the final can’t be overstated. Mourinho is a huge fan of the player as he is not only a good player technically but also works very hard for his team – an asset that the Portuguese loves to have in an attacking player.

And according to former Arsenal ace Stewart Robson, Perisic will be a great signing for the Old Trafford outfit. Robson thinks that Sanchez wasn’t impressive in the last season and that Perisic’s performances at the World Cup should make the Red Devils go for him again.

"Alexis Sanchez plays in his position," Robson said. "He [Sanchez] didn’t do particularly well last season.

"Perisic, there was talk about him going to Manchester United last year.

"I think he had a good enough World Cup for Manchester United to be interested again.

"I think he will go to United and he will be a hit."

Meanwhile, Matteo Darmian is perhaps on his way out of the club as his agent has confirmed that they are in advance negotiations with Juventus over the player.

“Progressing very well,” his agent said. “We’re at an advanced stage with Juventus.”

Darmian hasn’t been able to stamp himself as a regular first-team member at the Old Trafford and it only makes sense for him to leave right now.

