Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid want €90 million United target, agent of €222 million man pushing for move and more – July 30, 2018

#5 Update on Pogba and Darmian

Paul Pogba’s problems with Jose Mourinho became more apparent when the Portuguese commented that it was easy for Pogba to focus France’s World Cup matches than it is while playing for Manchester United in the league.

Even before having the player available for training, the former Real Madrid manager’s remarks were perhaps uncalled for, even if they made sense. As a result, it won’t be surprising if Pogba wants a move out of the club just two years after returning to the Theatre of Dreams for €100 million.

At least his agent does, which is what Mourinho’s close ally Duncan Castles believes. The relatively-reliable journalist claimed that Mino Raiola – Paul Pogba’s agent – is trying to find his client a club and has offered the Frenchman to the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

“In the background, his agent Mino Raiola is still trying to find an escape route for Pogba,” Castles said.

“He is offering the player to any large club he thinks might be tempted into making that transfer. Barcelona and Juventus are two of those clubs.

He, however, believes that the situation won’t be resolved until the transfer window is slammed shut.

“There are foundations to those stories. The situation won’t be properly resolved until the transfer window is over.”

There is also another report regarding this by Mirror wherein they claim that Juventus are attempting an audacious £200 million swoop for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that the club have contacted Manchester United over a possible sale of right-back Matteo Darmian.

"I have asked for Darmian on loan," De Laurentiis said. "But [also] on our list of [desired] right-backs is [Benjamin] Heinrichs from Bayer Leverkusen."

