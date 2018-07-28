Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer roundup: United could buy £200 million superstar after Mourinho rejects chance to sign Mbappe-Neymar-Bale and more – July 28, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
25.21K   //    28 Jul 2018, 20:50 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Lots to think about

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Lots and lots of stories surrounding the Old Trafford outfit are here today and so we will move on to them without any further ado!

#5 Maguire and Martial

Ah, well, defenders. Despite having five central defenders in the team, Jose Mourinho isn’t convinced by them and wants to add one more player to that position.

The list of players they have targeted is quite huge but none of them have been signed yet. The most recent addition to this list is Leicester City’s, Harry Maguire.

According to Sky journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are willing to pay in the region of £65 million for the defender after his great performances for England at the World Cup in Russia.

 “Let’s just begin by saying that we shouldn’t be surprised that there’s interest in Harry Maguire given his performances in Russia,” Sheth said.

“Where do we stand with it? Well, we’re told Manchester United have approached Leicester about Maguire and it’s thought United will be prepared to pay in the region of £65m.

“That’s still shy of the world transfer record for a defender which is Virgil van Dijk at £75m. What about Maguire? Well, he’s due to return from holiday in the next few days.”

Sheth also added that while Maguire wants to join the Old Trafford outfit, the Foxes are the ones that hold the power to make the final call.

“It’s understood he would be keen on a move to Old Trafford. But on the flip side, it looks like Leicester hold all the cards here.

“They say he’s not for sale and he won’t be leaving in this window. He’s got four years left on his contract after joining from Hull City for £17m just last summer.”

Sheth then went on to speak about Anthony Martial. The Frenchman’s agent had previously claimed that his client wants to leave the club but Sheth believes that the former Monaco man won’t be sold to rivals.

"The noises that United are making at the moment, almost, that there’s a preparation that they would sell Anthony Martial but not to a direct rival in the Premier League.

“So if he was to start the season for United in the Premier League it’s impossible for him to be sold to another English club but still possible for him to go on to a foreign club as it were.”

Umid Kumar Dey
