Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United make an approach for defensive duo worth over €150 million and more – July 26, 2018

Mourinho wants more signings

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup of the day! Today is one of those in the roundup that would make you feel like Jose Mourinho wants to field a starting XI full of central defenders.

So without further, let’s dive into it!

#5 Mourinho complaints about lack of signings and Darmian

Jose Mourinho is the type of person that is never shy to reveal his disappointment to the outside world whenever he gets the chance. After splashing the cash for Fred and Diogo Dalot, the Red Devils only signed Lee Grant and it has been quiet ever since.

At this point, the Old Trafford outfit don’t look an awful lot stronger than last season, which is precisely why Jose Mourinho doesn’t sound too happy with his squad. According to him, he would like to get at least two more players in the squad.

‘I would get two more players. But one thing is what I would like, another thing is what is going to happen,’ he said.

When asked about whether he thinks that his side is capable of winning the Premier League, he said: ‘I don’t answer your question.’

Meanwhile, the Portuguese also spoke about Matteo Darmian and his potential departure. The Italian defender is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United after failing to secure his place in the first team as an indispensable starter.

Mourinho, in the meantime, has revealed that he is willing to let Darmian leave because the player wants to but it will only happen if the club gets the price they expect for him.

"Matteo wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave if the right offer arrives, you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct," he said.

He, however, also added that the offers that the Red Devils have received thus far are way behind their valuation.

"But not at any price and, until now, the offers we got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted. If Matteo leaves, he leaves because the right offer arrives, and if he stays, he can be important for us."

