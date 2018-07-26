Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer roundup: Manchester United make an approach for defensive duo worth over €150 million and more – July 26, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
7.90K   //    26 Jul 2018, 20:50 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Mourinho wants more signings

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup of the day! Today is one of those in the roundup that would make you feel like Jose Mourinho wants to field a starting XI full of central defenders.

So without further, let’s dive into it!

#5 Mourinho complaints about lack of signings and Darmian

Jose Mourinho is the type of person that is never shy to reveal his disappointment to the outside world whenever he gets the chance. After splashing the cash for Fred and Diogo Dalot, the Red Devils only signed Lee Grant and it has been quiet ever since.

At this point, the Old Trafford outfit don’t look an awful lot stronger than last season, which is precisely why Jose Mourinho doesn’t sound too happy with his squad. According to him, he would like to get at least two more players in the squad.

‘I would get two more players. But one thing is what I would like, another thing is what is going to happen,’ he said.

When asked about whether he thinks that his side is capable of winning the Premier League, he said: ‘I don’t answer your question.’

Meanwhile, the Portuguese also spoke about Matteo Darmian and his potential departure. The Italian defender is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United after failing to secure his place in the first team as an indispensable starter.

Mourinho, in the meantime, has revealed that he is willing to let Darmian leave because the player wants to but it will only happen if the club gets the price they expect for him.

"Matteo wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave if the right offer arrives, you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct," he said.

He, however, also added that the offers that the Red Devils have received thus far are way behind their valuation.

"But not at any price and, until now, the offers we got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted. If Matteo leaves, he leaves because the right offer arrives, and if he stays, he can be important for us."


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Raphael Varane Harry Maguire Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid offer £150...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer £250...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid reject €170...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Red Devils' €100...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer €90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez is...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer round-up: €120 million bid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us