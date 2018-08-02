Manchester United transfer roundup: Zidane favourite to replace Mourinho as United willing to swap €168 million superstar for €120 La Liga ace and more – August 2, 2018

Next United manager?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With each passing moment, the pressure to make signings is increasing for the Red Devils as there are only 7 days left for the Old Trafford outfit to purchase players.

Once again, they have been linked with some new stars and once again, there are updates regarding old links. So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Mina, Maguire and Kovacic

9th of August is not so far away and Manchester United have seemingly accelerated the process to make signings before the window slams shut. Ideally, according to Mourinho himself, he wants two more signings but realistically – again, according to the Portuguese himself – the Red Devils can get only one.

And perhaps the one they can get is a defender – at least that is what the vibes are. According to Sky Sports, the Old Trafford outfit have cooled down their interest in Harry Maguire and have, instead, turned their attention towards Yerry Mina of Barcelona.

The report adds that Leicester City value Maguire at £65 million and that they remain unmoved in their decision of keeping him at the King Power Stadium after an excellent campaign topped off with a great showing at the World Cup in Russia.

Yerry Mina, on the other hand, can be bought for as little as £30 million, just seven months after Barcelona signed him for £10 million. This is also something that The Sun reports as they claim that Manchester United have sent a negotiator to fix a deal for the defender.

The Sun, however, have quoted a slightly higher price at £35 million for the Colombian who had an outstanding World Cup with his nation as he not only defended well but also scored goals at crucial junctures of the game.

Meanwhile, as if Mourinho hasn’t already faced enough dejection in the transfer market, Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic has rejected a €60 million move to the Old Trafford because he doesn’t believe that the Portuguese’s tactics suit him – according to Marca.

And this is a guy who has openly claimed that he wants to leave Madrid in order to get more playing time.

