Manchester United transfer rumour: €80 million-rated Toni Kroos to replace Michael Carrick next season onwards

The 27-year-old German is seen as someone who can replace the Englishman with ease.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 04 Mar 2017, 22:32 IST

Toni Kroos is a wanted man, especially at Old Trafford

What’s the story?

Manchester United are lining up a bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos in the summer. Various British outlets claim the German is a target for Jose Mourinho’s side to replace the possibly-retiring Michael Carrick. But they’ll need to fork out almost €80 million to sign him.

The Portuguese manager is said to be on the lookout for a midfielder capable of holding the fort and shielding the back-four while also being able to start attacks on his own; all traits that fit Kroos’ personality on the pitch.

In case you didn’t know...

Carrick is playing the last few games of his professional career with Manchester United. The 35-year-old isn’t being offered a new contract at the club under the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager and has said he’s likely to retire should he become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Englishman has been with the club for eleven years now having joined under former manager Sir Alex Ferguson from North London club, Tottenham Hotspur. He’s since made over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The heart of the matter

Carrick is not getting younger and Manchester United need a player who can come in and do what he’s been doing at the club for more than a decade. While Mourinho has kept Carrick out of the side in the bigger matches, his pursuit of Kroos suggests that the position isn’t the problem, but the player is.

Kroos is having another good season with Real Madrid as a regular for Zinedine Zidane’s side and signed a new long-term contract only in October last year. The new deal keeps him with the side till 2022 and should Manchester United want their man, they’re going to have to conjure up a fortune.

What’s next?

Real Madrid are unlikely to sell Kroos given they’re slowing losing Modric to age. Their pursuit of various passer-midfielders from all over Europe – and offering the German a new long-term contract only last year – mean the club are adamant to hold on to him and essentially build a squad around him.

Manchester United and Mourinho are more desperate for a forward than they are for a midfielder and that’s possibly why they’re unlike to go in for the former Bayern Munich midfielder.

Sportskeeda’s take

The new long-term deal and Real Madrid’s intent on replacing Modric mean Manchester United don’t have the chance to sign the German in the upcoming window. They’re going to have to bid big or bid for someone else entirely if they’re to replace Carrick.