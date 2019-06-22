×
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils want £75m for Romelu Lukaku 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
160   //    22 Jun 2019, 06:57 IST

Romelu Lukaku wants a move away from Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku wants a move away from Manchester United

What is the story?

With Manchester United's No.9 Romelu Lukaku looking to make his way out of the Old Trafford, fresh reports from Sky Sports have claimed that The Red Devils are yet to receive an offer that matches their valuation of the Belgian superstar.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United need a major overhaul to bridge the gap between them and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

With the intention of doing so, they are not only in the hunt for some fresh faces but also are looking to axe a few flops from the squad to create space for the new players.

Romelu Lukaku, who scored only just 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season, has been linked with a move to Inter Milan for a while now.

In an interview with Italian outlet Sportmediaset, Lukaku heaped praise on the newly appointed Inter coach Antonio Conte and expressed his desire for playing under the Italian manager. He said:

"It’s good to see Conte joined Inter, for me he is the best manager in the world
"I’ve already taken a decision about the future but I can’t reveal it because I have a contract with Manchester United and because I respect the club.'
"I am a big fan of Serie A, who knows me is aware that I wanted to play in the Premier League and that I also want to play in Serie A. '

He further added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Italy last season, Sarri will go to Juve, Ancelotti is at Naples, the Serie A will be thrilling next season.'
"My agent will speak with Manchester United. I’ve already taken my decision. The club need to decide but my agent wants the best for me, I am sure it’ll be an agitated summer."

The heart of the matter

As per the reports from Sky Sports (via Wessex FM), Manchester United haven't received any proper offer for Romelu Lukaku. However, if the reports surrounding the Italian club are to be believed, Lukaku has already agreed his personal terms with the club.

A suitable transfer fee is yet to decide between the clubs though reports have claimed that Manchester United wouldn't consider any offer of less than £75 million for the Belgian striker.

What is next?

Romelu Lukaku is supposedly set to leave the Premier League side, according to reports, and it is expected that Inter would complete the deal in the upcoming days.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Inter Milan Transfer News
