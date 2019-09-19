×
Manchester United vs Astana: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspensions list and more | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
19 Sep 2019, 11:06 IST

Manchester United will be hoping for a winning start to their Europa League campaign
Manchester United will be hoping for a winning start to their Europa League campaign

Manchester United will begin their third Europa League campaign in five years after once again missing out on the top 4 of the Premier League. Today will also be the first time that the Red Devils will be playing in the Europa League since winning the trophy under Jose Mourinho during the 2016-17 campaign.

Astana's win over BATE Borisov during the qualifying round paved the way for the Kazakhstan-based club to enter the second-tier European tournament.

Team news

Manchester United

Daniel James is out after picking up a knock against Leicester City
Daniel James is out after picking up a knock against Leicester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make several changes to his starting lineup for the Europa League game. The Norwegian has already confirmed that Sergio Romero, Mason Greenwood, Axel Tuanzebe and Fred would start today against Astana.

Daniel James will miss out after having picked up a knock during the Red Devils' weekend victory over Leicester City. The Wales midfielder joins Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Eric Baily on the injury list.

Lingard and Dalot might still play a part against Astana, having returned to training during the last session ahead of the match.

Injuries: Daniel James (knock), Anthony Martial (thigh), Paul Pogba (ankle), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Eric Bailly (knee), Jesse Lingard (illness), Diogo Dalot (hip)

Suspensions: None

FC Astana

Astana have no major injury concerns to worry about, and will welcome Zarko Tomasevic back into the squad. The defender had been ineligible to play for the side after being handed a lengthy domestic ban.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Predicted lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Romero; Young, Jones, Lindelof, Tuanzebe; McTominay, Fred; Mata, Pereira, Chong; Greenwood

Manchester United's predicted lineup for today
Manchester United's predicted lineup for today

FC Astana (4-2-3-1): Eric; Shomko, Simunovic, Postnikov, Rukavina; Mayewski, Logvinenko; Tomasov, Sigurjonsson, Rotariu; Murtazayev

Astana's predicted lineup for today
Astana's predicted lineup for today
Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United Astana Football
