Manchester United v Manchester City: 3 City players that Red Devils wish they had

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 110 // 24 Apr 2019, 00:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

It is no secret that out of the two great Premier League clubs that call the beautiful city of Manchester their home, Pep Guardiola's marauding Manchester City is the better team by some distance.

The simple reason for that is the top quality players City have added to their squad, since Sheikh Mansour bought the club over a decade ago.

Though, Manchester United have some of the league's best, if not the world's best players starting for them every week, there have been some glaring lacunae in their performances this season.

Which makes us think just what could've been the case if The Red Devils had some really talented players in place of their under-performing stars? Alas, the club is stuck with the existing roaster until the summer transfer window commences on July 1, later this year.

With the upcoming high-profile showdown between the local rivals at the Old Trafford, we have arrived at the conclusion that there are three standout players in the Sky Blues' extraordinary season, that United just wish played for them.

So, without further ado, let's kick-off our list of the three City player that United wish they had.

#1 Aymeric Laporte

Laporte has become the first-choice center-back for Guardiola at Manchester City

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had one wish that could be granted magically, we could all agree that there's nothing he would've liked to have more than a reliable, solid center-back.

Having conceded 48 goals this campaign, United are in dire need of some heroics at the back and it would not be wrong to say that only if they had someone like City's towering center-back Ayemeric Laporte in their ranks, they wouldn't have to worry about their defensive woes anymore.

Advertisement

The Frenchman has started in 31 games this campaign, only not being named in the playing 11, when he was sidelined due to injury in March.

The player might not be the most intimidating defender, but he's an elite passer of the ball when it comes to center-backs. He has made more passes than any other Sky Blues' player this season and only has Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Chelsea's Jorginho ahead of him in that metric.

The player who costed City £57 million last January, has an eye for a pass, both short and long and is composed in possession and cool under pressure.

Also he's proven to be a threat going forward, scoring two and assisting two goals this season.

In all, this young defender has established himself as one of the best center-backs in the English top-flight with such an ease, that, it is easy to forget that he's only been around in the league for little over an year.

1 / 3 NEXT