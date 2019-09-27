Manchester United vs Arsenal: Last 3 meetings between the two sides | Premier League 2019/20

Can Solskjaer turn things around against Arsenal?

Over the years, Arsenal and Manchester United have engaged themselves in numerous titanic encounters. One’s mind quickly casts back to the illustrious rivalry Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed, in which both sides fought tooth and nail to topple the other to the Premier League crown.

However, in the past few seasons, both the Gunners and the Red Devils have failed to mount a substantial assault on the title, meaning that they’ve been reduced to feeding off scraps and fighting for Champions League qualification instead.

Yet, that hasn’t dwindled the needle that always existed between the foes in this fabled rivalry.

In the 2018-19 term, the sides’ paths crossed thrice with Arsenal and United splitting the spoils equally, courtesy a win apiece and a stalemate.

Thus, through the course of this article, we would relive those games and prepare ourselves for the monumental showdown at Old Trafford on Monday.

(The previous meetings are listed chronologically with the most recent being the last)

#3 Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal at Old Trafford on the 5th of December, 2018 (Premier League)

Manchester United and Arsenal shared the spoils in an entertaining game

In the pair’s first clash of the 2018-19 season, the teams indulged in an entertaining yet extremely error-prone affair.

The Gunners came into the encounter high on confidence after waltzing past Tottenham Hotspur a week earlier and continued in the same vein when Shkodran Mustafi rose high in the United penalty area to divert a header at goal. David de Gea made a complete meal of his attempted save and somehow managed to palm it into his own net.

However, a defensive mistake at the other end allowed the Red Devils to claw back into the encounter, when Anthony Martial was accorded the freedom inside the penalty area to restore parity.

Arsenal again went ahead in the 2nd half courtesy a calamitous mistake by Marcos Rojo, which culminated with the Argentine putting the ball in his own net.

However, the Gunners tried their level best to outdo the Argentine’s defensive lapse when Bernd Leno and Sead Kolasinac’s communication broke down, which resulted in Jesse Lingard scoring.

Though both sides had chances to win the game thereafter, none managed to make the net ripple, leaving Arsenal and United to ponder what might have been, had such elementary errors not creeped into their game.

