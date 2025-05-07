Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2025

Athletic Bilbao will need nothing short of a miracle to turn things around as they visit Old Trafford on Thursday to take on Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal tie. Manchester United picked up an emphatic 3-0 win in the first leg at the San Mames Stadium last week.

The Basque club must have definitely fancied their chances heading into the first leg having picked up victories in all six of their Europa League home matches this term. Additionally, they had not been beaten on home soil in over eight months in all competitions

As such, they wouldn't have expected a haphazard Manchester United side to come and render their European dreams next-to-obsolete in as dominant fashion as they did.

Casemiro struck once and Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net twice to help the Red Devils almost ensure a return to the San Mames Stadium for the final.

By head coach Ruben Amorim's admission, Manchester United's focus has been on the Europa League for a while now. It has been their only practical route back to Europe and they are now getting agonizingly close to making their Champions League attendance a reality.

United are yet to suffer a single defeat in the Europa League season. They could become only the second English club, after Chelsea in 2018-19, to make it to the Europa League final without losing a single match en route.

Could Athletic Bilbao turn this around? You never know. Manchester United are definitely capable of capitulation.

But the Red Devils can find solace in the fact that all 133 teams have won the first leg of a Europa League/UEFA Cup knockout tie by three or more goals away from home have managed to progress to the next round.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Across all major European competitions, only one team has ever won the first leg of a knockout tie away from home by more than three goals and then failed to progress. Maccabi Tel Aviv lost to Olympiacos 5-7 on aggregate in the 2023-24 Conference League last 16, after winning the first leg 4-1.

There have been at least three goals scored in each of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Athletic Club.

Athletic have suffered losses in seven of their last nine away games against English clubs in all European competitions.

Manchester United are unbeaten after 13 Europa League games this season and could become only the seventh team to reach the final of the competition without tasting defeat.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat at home, Athletic could lose both the home and aweay legs of a knockout tie in a major European competition for only the third time.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

There have been plenty of goals in matches between these two teams. In fact, there have been 22 goals scored in the last five meetings between the two sides. With Athletic Bilbao likely to throw caution to the wind and look for goals from the get-go, this tie should be no different.

But a three-goal deficit is hard to overturn and Manchester United are likely to strike back especially given how Athletic might leave themselves thin at the back. United should be able to get the better of Athletic once again.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-2 Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

