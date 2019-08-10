Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 players to watch out for during the game at Old Trafford

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United will begin their Premier League campaign against rivals Chelsea on Sunday. The Red Devils have enjoyed a stellar pre-season and enter the new campaign full of confidence.

United were busy in the transfer market, recruiting the likes of Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign.

On the other hand, Chelsea were unable to strengthen during the summer as they were hit with a transfer ban by FIFA. To make things worse, star player, Eden Hazard, also opted for a move to Real Madrid.

We kick off our 2019/20 #PL campaign at Old Trafford on Sunday... #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2019

However, with the appointment of club legend Frank Lampard as the new manager, there is a certain positivity surrounding the club.

With so many world-class players at the disposal of both teams, we can expect an intriguing game when these two sides take the field on Sunday. Here, we identify three players to look out for during the mouthwatering clash between the two arch-rivals:

#3 Anthony Martial

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 2019 International Champions Cup

With Romelu Lukaku leaving Manchester United during the summer transfer window, Anthony Martial will have the responsibility of leading the line for the Red Devils this season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used Martial as a number 9 throughout the pre-season campaign and it seems like the Norwegian plans to deploy the Frenchman as the main man up front this season.

The last time the 23-year-old was consistently deployed as the main striker was under Louis Van Gaal. During that season, the Frenchman went on to score 18 goals and provide 11 assists in all competitions.

The high pressing, attacking style of play deployed by Solskjaer should help the attacker take his game to the next level.

Martial looked sharp during pre-season and seems determined to prove his mettle. The 23-year-old will be crucial for Manchester United against Chelsea on Sunday. He will have the responsibility to initiate the press from the front, as well as hold up the ball in the final third for his teammates to join the attack.

He could end up being the game-changer for his side on the night.

