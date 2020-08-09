Manchester United vs Copenhagen: 5 key battles that the Red Devils need to win to secure a semi-final spot | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Manchester United have looked like a side with purpose since the restart and their hard work paid off last month after they ended up securing a Champions League spot for next season.

They have been exceptional in the Europa League this term and are probably the strongest team left in the competition. They are the leading scorers in the competition with 23 goals and have only lost once throughout the campaign.

After Manchester United secured a triumphant 7-1 win on aggregate over Austrian side LASK in their Round-of-16 fixture, they face Danish club FC København in the quarter-finals.

Copenhagen's campaign so far is modest at best when compared with that of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as they have made it to the last eight with just four wins. They were excellent in their previous fixture as they sent İstanbul Başakşehir packing with a 3-0 win, overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg.

They are huge underdogs in their first-ever European quarter-final but the knockout-style nature of the fixture at a neutral venue can be beneficial for them as it increases the chances of an upset.

At this stage of the competition, nothing less than a concerted team effort would earn the clubs a win but still, there are some one-on-one battles that will matter more than others. We take a look at five key battles that could decide the outcome of the game.

#5 Anthony Martial vs Victor Nelsson

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Anthony Martial was the joint top-scorer for Manchester United in their 2019-20 Premier League campaign as he bagged 17 goals playing as a lone striker.

In the Europa League, he has only made 5 appearances for Manchester United but still netted four times. He scored in just his fourth minute on the pitch after coming on in the game against LASK, giving them the decisive lead. It is expected that he will start against Copenhagen replacing Odion Ighalo.

Well, if he does start he won't find it easy getting past Copenhagen's 21-year-old defender Victor Nelsson, who has been a rock at the back for the Danish side. Nelsson stood out in the EURO U-21 2019 for his country and has since continued his development at the club.

In nine appearances in the Europa League, he has been phenomenal, winning 5.8 aerial duels per 90, making 5.8 clearances per 90 and also attempting a tackle per game.

Martial is superior when it comes to pace and skills but Nelsson has great concentration and will completely dominate the Frenchman in the air, so it will be an interesting battle to watch out for.

#4 Juan Mata vs Nicolai Boilesen

Manchester United v LASK - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

It is sometimes easy to forget that Juan Mata still plies his trade with Manchester United. Though he has not been highly involved in the league, he is revelling in his role in the Europa League for Manchester United as he has notched up five assists and two goals in the competition this season.

The playmaker has played just behind the striker on the right flank and has generated 2.3 key passes per 90, thus keeping him in check will be crucial for Copenhagen.

Well, the now-fit Nicolai Boilesen can step up to face the Spanish midfielder as he is probably the best left defender in the Danish side's ranks. He made his first appearance in the Europa League following a lengthy spell on the sidelines and impressed with his contributions at both ends of the pitch.