Manchester United vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United will look to seal a berth in the Europa League semi-finals as they host Granada on Thursday with a 2-0 lead.

Manchester United copped two away goals in the first leg of their quarter-final fixture against Granada and are poised to progress to the final four. But it's only job half done and without a few of their key players, United cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

The Red Devils will be brimming with confidence as they host the La Liga outfit on the back of a sensational comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur where Solskjaer's men played some of the best football we've seen from them in recent times.

The winner of the match will take on either Ajax or AS Roma in the semi-finals. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United in the first leg and they got a valuable second goal through a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 90th minute.

Granada had lost four successive games before registering a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid this past weekend. They have a mountain to climb and will have their work cut out for them when they take on an in-form Manchester United on Thursday.

Manchester United vs Granada Head-to-Head

Manchester United and Granada have locked horns just once so far and that was in the first leg of this fixture. The Red Devils won the game 2-0.

Manchester United form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Granada form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Manchester United vs Granada Team News

Advertisement

Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has quite a few decisions to make ahead of the game. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are sidelined with injuries. Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are all suspended for the second leg against Granada due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Eric Bailly is set to return from quarantine in Ivory Coast but since he has not played in a month, he might not feature. Dan James is also a doubt while Rashford has been struggling with an injury and could be rested here.

Injuries: Anthony Martial, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Dan James, Eric Bailly, Marcus Rashford

Suspensions: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay

Granada

Granada have a couple of suspensions due to an accumulation of yellow cards as well. Domingos Duarte and Yan Eteki are suspended. Neydor Lozano, Luis Milla and Quini are all ruled out of this one. Midfielder Alberto Soro is a doubt.

Injuries: Neydor Lozano, Luis Milla, Quini

Doubtful: Alberto Soro

Suspension: Domingos Duarte, Yan Eteki

Manchester United vs Granada Predicted Lineups

Advertisement

2️⃣5️⃣ minutes ⏱

1️⃣ goal 💥

1️⃣ assist 🎯



Find out which #MUFC great @MasonGreenwood emulated during his impressive cameo on Sunday 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 12, 2021

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles; Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Amad, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons; Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado

Manchester United vs Granada Prediction

Manchester United are in top form and they produced one of their finest attacking displays in recent times against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba looked sharp and even without a few key players, they should be able to see this over the line without much trouble.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Granada