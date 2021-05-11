Man United vs Liverpool prediction, preview, news | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United will go toe-to-toe with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 13. The eagerly anticipated fixture will see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men take on a determined Liverpool outfit just 50 hours after Tuesday's match against Leicester City.

Even though they are back-to-back home games, a gap of just one day between the two fixtures is bound to be stressful for both the players and management.

In an effort to ensure that their strongest lineup takes on the Reds, United are expected to rejig their team combination for each outing, with a host of youngsters poised to take the field against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool looked at their comfortable best when they took Southampton to the cleaners in their previous fixture. It was their first win after a hat-trick of draws, the first of which saw them bow out to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

While the Red Devils have UCL football secured, Liverpool continue their surge towards the top four at the tail end of the season.

However, all but the rivalry is forgotten when it comes to Manchester United versus Liverpool; such is the substance of this spectacle. It's a contest full of margins and thrills, drama and skirmishes, and most of all, pride.

It's not over until it's over. @ManUtd have won 10 #PL matches after conceding first this season, a record by a team in a single season in the competition. pic.twitter.com/X6ZesJdQoc — Premier League (@premierleague) May 9, 2021

Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head

In what is one of the oldest rivalries in English football, Manchester United have the upper hand over Liverpool.

They have won 89 times, whereas the Reds have triumphed on 77 occasions, 68 games have ended as draws and Manchester United have lost just one of their last 15 games at Old Trafford against Liverpool.

Manchester United form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Liverpool form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Manchester United vs Liverpool team news

Daniel James is one of the three absentees for Manchester United

Manchester United

Manchester United's injury list includes Phil Jones, Anthony Martial and Daniel James. Solskjaer might continue with a few youngsters if they rise to the occasion against Leicester amid this packed fixture list.

Elaborating on the difficulties posed by the back-to-back games, the Norwegian told the official Manchester United website:

"But it’s impossible. That’s the hard bit for me – knowing that if I do play the same XI again on Tuesday and Thursday, it’s impossible. I run too much of a risk of injuries so talking about integrity in the league and stuff, don’t blame me when I have to make changes, because I have to. It’s not safe for them to play all four, so I’ve got to prioritize.”

Injured: Phil Jones, Daniel James, Anthony Martial

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has progressed to individual training

Liverpool

Liverpool are currently missing their star defenders Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, but have far more time to rest and prepare for this game than their opponents.

Jordan Henderson has returned to individual training after having sustained a groin injury earlier this season.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Divock Origi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Liverpool probable XI

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

😳 @B_Fernandes8 has hit the net 2️⃣7️⃣ times this season...



But now he's on the brink of writing his name into history! ✏️📜#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2021

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Manchester United vs Liverpool match prediction

Manchester United have shown real character and nerves of steel this season whenever they've conceded, but this game may come far too quickly for a squad that doesn't necessarily possess the best depth and quality on the bench.

With a top-four finish in the points table firmly in Liverpool's crosshairs, coupled with United's frantic schedule, we could see the Reds get one over their rivals.

Predicted score: Manchester United 0-2 Liverpool

