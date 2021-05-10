Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain are back in action with another fixture this week as they take on Montpellier in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday. The reigning Ligue 1 champions have been well below their best this season and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Montpellier are in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have had their moments this season. The home side edged Strasbourg to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, suffered a massive blow against Rennes over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle against Montpellier. The French giants have been impressive at times this season and will need to be at their best on Wednesday.

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a good record against Montpellier and have won 14 games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Montpellier have managed only five victories against Paris Saint-Germain and will need to take it up a notch this week.

The previous meeting between the two French teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar ran riot on the day and will need to replicate their heroics in this match.

Montpellier form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Montpellier have a strong squad. Image Source: France Football

Montpellier

Jonas Omlin and Pedro Mendes are currently injured for Montpellier and will be unable to play a part in this match. Florent Mollet and Teji Savanier served their suspensions over the weekend and are available for selection.

Injured: Jonas Omlin, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mbappe is back for this game

Paris Saint-Germain

Juan Bernat's fitness is a source of concern for the Parisians at the moment and the Spaniard is unlikely to be risked in this match. Presnel Kimpembe received a red card against Rennes and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Presnel Kimpembe

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dimitry Bertaud; Mihailo Ristic, Daniel Congre, Hilton, Junior Sambia; Jordan Ferri, Damien Le Tallec, Joris Chotard; Stephy Mavididi, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar; Mauro Icardi

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have the best squad in France at the moment and will need to hit their peak this month. The French giants are not in control of the Ligue 1 title race this season and will look to the Coupe de France to salvage their campaign.

Montpellier are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins in this game. Paris Saint-Germain are the better team on paper and hold all the cards going into this match.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

